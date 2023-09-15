Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

David Moyes has confirmed Kurt Zouma will replace Declan Rice as West Ham captain for the season.

Kurt Zouma will be West Ham's new captain despite coming under huge criticism for kicking a Cat last year.

Footage showed Zouma kicking his cat across his kitchen before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

Zouma appointed West Ham captain

BREAKING: David Moyes says Kurt Zouma will remain West Ham's captain. pic.twitter.com/4KEyyBmrTf — West Ham (C)entral 🏆 (@WestHam_Central) September 15, 2023

"Kurt will continue as captain, yes,’ Moyes said.

"He’s done a good job and we’ve won three and drawn one in the opening four games so yes, he’ll remain as captain."

West Ham openly condemned Zouma for his actions at the time and fined him two weeks’ wages worth £250,000.