Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal
Kurt Zouma is West Ham's new captain, replacing Declan Rice || Image via Sky Sports

Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:29 - 15.09.2023
David Moyes has confirmed Kurt Zouma will replace Declan Rice as West Ham captain for the season.

Kurt Zouma will be West Ham's new captain despite coming under huge criticism for kicking a Cat last year.

Footage showed Zouma kicking his cat across his kitchen before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

Zouma appointed West Ham captain

Kurt Zouma in training for West Ham

"Kurt will continue as captain, yes,’ Moyes said.

"He’s done a good job and we’ve won three and drawn one in the opening four games so yes, he’ll remain as captain."

West Ham openly condemned Zouma for his actions at the time and fined him two weeks’ wages worth £250,000.

