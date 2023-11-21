Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Osimhen will go head-to-head with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo in this year’s award.
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen will battle Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for this year’s Best Men’s Player prize at the Global Soccer Awards.
Osimhen is one of the 30 players nominated for this year’s award after an incredible campaign for both club and country.
Osimhen gets Global Soccer Award Nomination
The Super Eagles star was rewarded with a nomination after leading Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 this year.
Osimhen spearheaded the Neapolitans’ successful campaign, scoring 26 goals in the league to win the Capocannoniere Award.
He also scored another six goals in the UEFA Champions League last season as Napoli crashed out in the quarter-finals.
On the international scene, Osimhen finished as the top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers with ten goals.
The former Lille star has now been rewarded for exceptional performance in the last 12 months with a nomination for the Best Men’s Player at the Globe Soccer Award.
It’s the latest award nomination for the 24-year-old, having finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or ranking while also getting a nomination for the Best Men’s Player from FIFA and CAF, respectively.
Osimhen to compete against Messi and Ronaldo
Osimhen will, however, compete against some big names at the Global Soccer Awards. The Nigerian will have to battle current Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo for the award.
The icons headline a 30-man list, which also includes the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Andre Onana, Nicolo Barella, Robert Lewandowski, Vinicius Jnr, Karim Benzema, Jude Bellingham, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah, Ederson, Kim Min-Jae, Jack Grealish, Yassine Bounou, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaar.
Benzema is the current holder of the award, but Ronaldo has won it the most times (6). This year’s award will take place in Dubai on January 19, 2024.
