Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Lionel Messi has started his Inter Miami career on fire with 3 goals in his first two games and questions are already being asked about an assault on the MLS Golden Boot.

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been the talk of the football world over the past week after his brilliant free-kick helped the club defeat Cruz Azul 2-1 in his first game.

The legendary Argentine made it even better in his next game, propelling his side to a 4-0 win over Atalanta United in the Leagues Cup with two goals and a beautiful assist to take his tally to 3 in his first 2.

Can Messi win the MLS Golden Boot?

One thing to keep in mind is, Messi's first two matches for Inter Miami have come in the Leagues Cup, so while he could very well be the highest goalscorer in that competition, he is yet to make his first MLS appearance.

Messi's first MLS game will take place on August 21 against Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Miami.

The MLS has 29 clubs and each of the clubs will play 34 matches in the Regular Season, 17 at home and 17 away.

All Clubs in the Eastern Conference will play all intra-conference opponents two (2) times and six (6) cross-conference opponents one (1) time.

The leading scorer in the MLS is Hany Mukhtar who leads the line for Nashville SC. He has 13 goals in 23 games this season.

Inter Miami have just 12 regular season games left and Messi is starting from zero but you can never write off the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi's ability to score several goals over a short period is well-documented and winning Golden Boots is nothing new.

The 36-year-old is LaLiga all-time top scorer with 474 goals and is the only player ever to win the league's top scorer award in eight different seasons.

