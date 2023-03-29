Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal overturned a first-leg deficit against Bayern to advance into the semi-final, setting up a tie against Wolfsburg or PSG.

Arsenal overturned a first-leg deficit against Bayern Munich to advance into the semi-finals. The Gunners showed their dominance and added a ruthlessness that was missing in the first-leg to trump their Bavarian opposition.

Despite having the ball in the first match, Arsenal lost and needed to win with two clear goals to advance in London.

Jonas Eidevall's side got the job done in front of a packed Emirates Stadium, advancing to their first Champions League semi-final since 2013.

How it happened

Arsenal started the game with purpose and intent, determined to right the wrongs profligacy set in place in the first-leg.

The Gunners were quick to get out of the gate, and they tested Bayern's backline early on, but the Bavarians also had incursions of their own.

The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 19th minute of the game when Frida Maanum fired a rocket of a shot from just outside the 18-yard area, beating a helpless Maria Luisa Grohs, levelling the tie on aggregate.

Arsenal doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes after grabbing the first when Stina Blacksteinius climbed over the Bayern backline to head in Katie McCabe's cross from close range to put Arsenal ahead for the first time in the tie.

The Gunners went agonisingly close to making it three just before the break when an attempted cross crashed against the crossbar moments after a goalmouth scramble.

The second-half saw Bayern Munich dominate for periods, but they could not manage to claw their way back into the tie.

They threatened a late goal to send the game into extra-time, but Eidevall's women held on to book a semi-final date with the winner of tomorrow's clash between Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain.

