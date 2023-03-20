Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

The nine-time African champions will continue their preparation for the World Cup with two friendly games next month.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to play two games in April as part of preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.

The Super Falcons will play World Cup debutants Haiti on April 7 before taking on World Cup co-host New Zealand four days later.

Super Falcons seek more wins before World Cup

Both matches will take place in Turkey at Mardan Sports Complex. The two games will serve as preparations for the Falcons World Cup campaign this summer.

Super Falcons will be seeking morale boosting victories in both games

Nigeria’s form in friendly games under coach Randy Waldrum, with just one win in their last eight games.

The nine-time African champions were in action last month, which saw them take part in the Revelation Cup in Mexico.

Nigeria aiming improve on poor record

Waldrum’s ladies kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Mexico before losing by a similar scoreline to Colombia.

The Super Falcons did end their competition with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica to end a run of seven games without a win.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have won just one of their last eight games

Nonetheless, Nigeria will need to build on that win in their next games against Haiti and New Zealand, respectively.

The Falcons need to rack up wins to build their confidence ahead of what will be a tough World Cup campaign.

Nigeria have been placed in a difficult group which includes co-host Australia, Olympic champions Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

The nine-time African champions have qualified for the World Cup since its inception in 1991, but have only made it out of the group stage once.

This year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 and runs until August 20. However, the Super Falcons kick off their campaign a day later against Canada.

