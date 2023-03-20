Udinese announce new deal for Nigerian striker Isaac Success.

Udinese have announced that they have renewed the contract of Nigerian forward Isaac Success until 2025, with the option to extend for an additional year.

The 27-year-old striker joined Udinese from Watford in the summer of 2021, and he will now extend his stay at I Bianconeri until at least 2025.

Udinese signs new deal

Udinese announced via their official channels that they have tied Isaac Success to a new deal until the summer of 2025, with an option to extend for one more season.

Success signed a contract extension until 2024 with Udinese in December last year, according to TransferMarkt. The deal has now been further extended, with the club tying his future to theirs until June 30, 2025, with an option to extend until June 30, 2026.

READ MORE: Isaac Success speaks about Super Eagles call up

Isaac Success reveals toughest career moment

Success season for Udinese

Isaac Success had a man-of-the-match performance in Udinese's famous 3-1 victory over AC Milan this season, assisting one of the goals.

The performance in the game was a continuation of his brilliant displays this season that compelled high praise from the club website in announcing his contract.

"The Nigerian forward will thus continue to be a cornerstone of the team for at least another two seasons," was part of the club's statement.

Isaac Success renews contract with Udinese

Although Success is yet to find the back of the net in Serie A this season, his overall play has influenced Udinese's relative success so far this campaign, as they find themselves in 8th position, seven points adrift of the European places.

Success has also been directly involved in six goals for Udinese this season, with his incisive play assisting his teammates in scoring on six occasions, a tally bettered by only four players in Serie A.

Related content