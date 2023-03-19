Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Bukayo Saka scored a brace to lead a rampant Arsenal side to a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal continued their remarkable Premier League campaign by becoming the first side to win nine London derbies in the same season after an easy 4-1 success over managerless Crystal Palace.
How it happened
Arsenal came into this fixture eager to bounce back from their disappointing UEFA Europa League exit at the hands of Sporting CP on Thursday night.
The challenge in front of Mikel Arteta's men was a crystal Palace side who are winless in 2023, a record which resulted in the sacking of manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira on Friday.
The Gunners opened the scoring in the 28th minute after the excellent Bukayo Saka sent a cross into the box for Gabriel Martinelli, who got in front of Joel Ward before drilling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
Arsenal remained on top of proceedings and got themselves a second goal right on the brink of half-time.
Granit Xhaka sent a ball across the face of goal, Saka reacted quickest and after a one-two with Ben White, he sent a curling shot into the back of the net.
Second half action
The home side picked up from where they left off after the restart. Leandro Trossard played a through ball to put Granit Xhaka and the Swiss midfielder to find the back of the net under pressure.
Crystal Palace pulled one back in the 63rd minute from a corner. Jeffrey Schlupp reacted the quickest, chesting the ball down before striking it home from about six yards out.
Arsenal quickly regained control and effectively put the game to bed.
Saka scored his second in the 74th minute with a first-time shot after Palace failed to clear their lines. It was the winger’s 12th goal of a magnificent season.
Related content
09:16 - 19.03.2023
TRANSFERS Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star
No truth to Salah to Spain rumours as PSG aim to break up Osimhen-Kvaratskelia duo
20:05 - 18.03.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal’s title challenge in jeopardy as Saliba ruled out for ‘several’ weeks
Arsenal will have to do without star defender for 'several weeks'
17:25 - 18.03.2023
FOOTBALL Transfer Gossip: Real Madrid join Manchester United in Kane’s race, Messi keen on Barcelona return
Pulse Sports brings you the latest rumours surrounding key players around Europe.
05:11 - 19.03.2023
FA CUP Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland
Manchester City’s Haaland has been described as a goalscoring beast that does not sleep until he scores.