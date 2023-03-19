Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Bukayo Saka scored a brace to lead a rampant Arsenal side to a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal continued their remarkable Premier League campaign by becoming the first side to win nine London derbies in the same season after an easy 4-1 success over managerless Crystal Palace.

Four goals, three points. One BIG win. pic.twitter.com/sAj1S78Lz3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023

How it happened

Arsenal came into this fixture eager to bounce back from their disappointing UEFA Europa League exit at the hands of Sporting CP on Thursday night.

The challenge in front of Mikel Arteta's men was a crystal Palace side who are winless in 2023, a record which resulted in the sacking of manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira on Friday.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 28th minute after the excellent Bukayo Saka sent a cross into the box for Gabriel Martinelli, who got in front of Joel Ward before drilling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

💥 PICK THAT ONE OUT



🇧🇷 GABI SMASHES HOME TO PUT US IN THE LEAD



🔴 1-0 🦅 (28) pic.twitter.com/cjVAzbR3S5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023

Arsenal remained on top of proceedings and got themselves a second goal right on the brink of half-time.

🥶 COOL AS YOU LIKE



🌶️ SAKA SLOTS INTO THE FAR CORNER TO DOUBLE OUR ADVANTAGE



🔴 2-0 🦅 (43) pic.twitter.com/LmKMRUViDu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023

Granit Xhaka sent a ball across the face of goal, Saka reacted quickest and after a one-two with Ben White, he sent a curling shot into the back of the net.

Sliding into half-time two goals to the good 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qfai7lmnee — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023

Second half action

The home side picked up from where they left off after the restart. Leandro Trossard played a through ball to put Granit Xhaka and the Swiss midfielder to find the back of the net under pressure.

Crystal Palace pulled one back in the 63rd minute from a corner. Jeffrey Schlupp reacted the quickest, chesting the ball down before striking it home from about six yards out.

Arsenal quickly regained control and effectively put the game to bed.

Saka scored his second in the 74th minute with a first-time shot after Palace failed to clear their lines. It was the winger’s 12th goal of a magnificent season.

