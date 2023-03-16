UCL Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

Victor Osimhen has credited his current successes to his difficult period in Wolfsburg and the mentorship of the UCL winner with Bayern Munich

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has thanked ex-Bayern Munich and Germany striker, Mario Gomez for the impact the big German had on his career while it was still budding.

The pair played together at Wolfsburg after Osimhen moved to Europe for the first time as an 18-year-old.

Osimhen grateful for tough time in Wolfsburg

While many remember the time at Wolfsburg as being dreadful for the Nigerian, Osimhen remembers it with more fondness and even credits the period as being responsible for his current successful spell with Napoli.

Speaking after Napoli’s emphatic UEFA Champions League victory over Frankfurt, in which he scored twice, Osimhen pointed out that his time at Wolfsburg was an instructional period that helped him grow as a person.

He told Sport1, "You know, it was not easy for me. But I don't see it that negatively. Wolfsburg was a very educational time for me.

“Wolfsburg was a good place for me to grow. I also learned from these setbacks. The time in Wolfsburg made me who I am today.”

Osimhen grateful for Mario Gomez mentorship

Osimhen also conferred special praise on Gomez, who was a veteran at the time, at 32 years old and had a wealth of experience from playing at Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, and the German national team, which he shared with Osimhen.

The Super Eagles forward spoke in glowing terms about Gomez to Sport1, saying, “I look back on a special experience [at Wolfsburg] because I played with Mario Gomez. I was happy to watch him and copied a lot from him.

“He guided me when he was there and gave me valuable tips. I am very happy that I had him by my side in Wolfsburg in my first year in Europe. He really helped me a lot. I am eternally grateful to him for that.”

Osimhen spent two and a half years on the books of Wolfsburg, including one on loan to Belgian side Charleroi, and he made only 15 appearances for the German side, failing to score a single competitive goal while with them.

However, since leaving Wolfsburg, his career has taken off and has seen him star for Lille and Napoli, including helping the Gli Azzuri reach the UCL quarterfinals for the first time in the club’s history with a man-of-the-match performance against Napoli.

