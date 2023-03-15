Kelechi Iheanacho is a viable option to replace Haaland with for the upcoming gameweeks, and we explain why.

Many managers are dumping Erling Haaland, as Manchester City are blanking in Gameweek 28, and they are not one of the teams doubling in Gameweek 29, leading his price to dip on FPL.

If you are one of the managers that plan to move out Haaland for BGW 28 and DGW 29, Kelechi Iheanacho is a valid option as a replacement for the big Norwegian.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been impressive for Leicester City recently

BGW 28

The coming Gameweek 28 is a Blank Gameweek (BGW) for some FPL teams, including Manchester City, who have FA Cup commitments over the weekend and will be facing Burnley in the cup, making them unavailable for Premier League action.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

However, some teams have fixtures in this gameweek, and Leicester is one of them, as they face Brentford this weekend.

This makes Leicester's assets attractive for this game week.

DGW 29

Gameweek 29 is a big gameweek FPL-wise, as many teams play twice that gameweek. This includes Leicester City, who play Crystal Palace at home and Aston Villa away.

Manchester City, however, only play once in Gameweek 29 against a fixture difficulty ranking of four against Liverpool.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Gameweeks 28 and 29 are two gameweeks that can alter the course of one's FPL season, and it is essential to plan for them.

A swap of Haaland, who plays once against Liverpool, for Kelechi Iheanacho, who plays three times against Brentford, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace over the course of the two gameweeks, is a move to consider.

Erling Haaland has struggled in two games against Liverpool for Manchester City

The Nigerian striker has seen his game time significantly improve for Leicester, having started the last six games for them.

Although Iheanacho has blanked in the last four gameweeks, they include games against Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

The last time the Nigerian faced Aston Villa, he hauled, delivering 15 points to his owners.

With only 1.7% ownership, Iheanacho might prove a great differential pick for the upcoming gameweeks.