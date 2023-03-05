As it happened: Liverpool annihilate Manchester United 7-0 in the Premier League

Liverpool handed Manchester United a stinging reality check at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's men humiliated the Red Devils in the Premier League.
- FT THOUGHTS (Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United): In what was the most emphatic moment in Liverpool's rocky campaign so far this season, Jurgen Klopp's men reminded the world why they are one of the giants in the Premier League. #LIVMUN
- Liverpool needed this win to help boost the team's confidence in their bid to secure Champions League qualification. #LIVMUN
- Erik ten Hag might have gotten this match wrong tactically, and failing to shake things up quick enough in the second half meant his team had to learn a bitter lesson on Sunday evening. #LIVMUN
- Mohamed Salah once again stakes his claim as one of the greatest players to have ever worn the Liverpool shirt, having surpassed club legend Robbie Fowler to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League (129). #LIVMUN
- Fair to say Manchester United deserved nothing from this fixture with the Reds showing no real promise for the entire 90 minutes having dramatically collapsed in the second half. Erik ten Hag will surely be asking himself and his team serious questions back home. #LIVMUN
- The win for Liverpool now puts them seven points behind third-placed United and three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League standings, with the top-four race continuing to heat up. #LIVMUN
- Mo Salah: "I'm going to go home, celebrate with my family and have a chamomile tea!" #LIVMUN
- Mo Salah: "It's very special [breaking the record] - I've always been chasing that record - I am going to go home and celebrate with the family." #LIVMUN
- Mohamed Salah speaks on breaking Robbie Fowler's Premier League record: "It's very special - we just need to stay humble, win the games and continue. We are not where we want to be." #LIVMUN
- FT: LIVERPOOL 7-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: Here's how fans are reacting on social media.
- FULL TIME! LIVERPOOL 7-0 MANCHESTER UNITED. Six second-half goals, three braces does the damage here and Jurgen Klopp's Top four dream is very much alive.
- 88' GOAL!! LIVERPOOL 7-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: It's the substitute Roberto Firmino who drives home a seventh of the evening. Total domination. Utter humiliation! #LIVMUN
- 83' GOAL!! LIVERPOOL 6-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: Mohamed Salah grabs his brace as Liverpool continue the onslaught. How many more do they want? #LIVMUN
- 78' 5-0: Jurgen Klopp makes four changes now to see out this game., Liverpool have already won this and United have not been in this contest really.#LIVMUN
- 75' GOAL!!! LIVERPOOL 5-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: Darwin Nunez scores a brace to further punish the visitors. It's game over really. #LIVMUN
- 72' CHANCE! Manchester United: Rashford nearly pulling one goal back but can't put his effort on target. The Red Devils still trail here. #LIVMUN
- 71' 4-0: The big question now is how will Manchester United come back from this? They haven't quite looked their best today. Missed half chances, and offering no real threat in the final third. Erik ten Hag looks gutted. #LIVMUN
- 65' GOALl!! LIVERPOOL 4-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: Mohamed Salah gets on the scoresheet and it's looking like a demolition at Anfield. What a second half Liverpool are having. #LIVMUN
- 64' 3-0: Yellow Card to the substitute Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
- 60' 3-0: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United) sees a Yellow Card for a reckless tackle. #LIVMUN
- 58' 3-0: Manchester United are making changes now. Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay are in for Wout Weghorst and Fred. #LIVMUN
- 54' 3-0: Manchester United come close to pulling one back but can't convert. Alisson nearly got caught there. #LIVMUN
- 50' GOAL!! LIVERPOOL 3-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: Cody Gakpo grabs his brace to pout Liverpool 3-0 up!! Two goals in Three minutes. Man United are being ripped apart here. #LIVMUN
- 47' GOAL!!: LIVERPOOL 2-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: Darwin Nunze doubles Liverpool's lead froclose-rangeange header! What a start to the second half. #LIVMUN
- 46' 1-0: Manchester United will hope to respond and possibly launch a comeback. They are fully capable of overturning the scoreline. But it won't be easy against a Liverpool side that have looked bright all evening. #LIVMUN
- SECOND HALF underway!! It's LIVERPOOL 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED #LIVMUN
- HALFTIME!! At the break in Merseyside. It's LIVERPOOL 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED. #LIVMUN
- 43' GOAL!! LIVERPOOL 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: Cody Gakpo latches on Andy Robertson's pass to open the scoring for Liverpool. #LIVMUN
- 41' 0-0: Casemiro has the ball in the back of the net..but it's offside anyway. #LIVMUN
- 40' 0-0: Rashford is fouled. And it's a freekick to Manchester United. Fabinho sees the first Yellow Card of the evening. #LIVMUN
- 38' 0-0: Crucial clearance from Virgil van Dijk after Harvey Elliot gave the ball away in his own half. #LIVMUN
- 36' 0-0: Still goalless at Anfield. Both teams have been creating chances, but none has been converted yet. #LIVMUN
- 27' 0-0: Marcus Rashford should have done better with that strike. Takes it first and side foot's it, but it's straight at Alisson. He had the luxury of time but just needed a little patience. #LIVMUN
- 26' CHANCE! Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes just sees his effort go narrowly wide in what could have been the opener. #LIVMUN
- 25' 0-0: Mo Salah thinks he's fouled by Lisandro Martinez after he saw his run stopped. #LIVMUN
- 20' 0-0: Liverpool applying pressure here, but United are equal to the task by clearing their lines. #LIVMUN
- Seconds ago, we saw DarwIn Nunez drag an effort wide. The score is still 0-0 between Liverpool and Manchester United. #LIVMUN
- Today could also be a very special day for Mohamed Salah. if he scores against Manchester United, he will equal the legendary Robbie Fowler as the top scorer in Liverpool's history in the Premier League era (128). And boy does he love scoring against United.....#LIVMUN
- 15' 0-0: It's been a tight contest after the first 15 minutes. Who will open the scoring here? #LIVMUN
- 9' 0-0: Virgil Van Dijk is making his 150th appearance for Liverpool today. The Dutchman has already won everything at club level since arriving the club from Southampton in 2018. #LIVMUN
- 8' 0-0: Manchester United are starting to get on the ball and have already had a shot on target. #LIVMUN
- 4' 0-0: Liverpool are seeing more the ball in the opening stages. Neat passages of play but at the moment still inside their own half od the pitch. #LIVMUN
- KICK OFF!! And we're underway at Anfield. It's Liverpool vs Manchester United! #PL #LIVMUN
- Anyway, back to our feature game of the evening. It's Liverpool vs Manchester United and Kick-off is only seconds away as the two teams have lined up on the pitch. #LIVMUN
- The result leaves the Toffees in the relegation zone again, with Sean Dyche's men compelled to fight for their survival once more this season. #PL
- In the other fixture in the Premier League today, Nottingham Forest held Everton to a2-2 draw at the City ground. #PL
- Erik ten Hag recently said Manchester United will need to keep fighting until the end of the season. Ten Hag has absolutely turned Manchester United into a different team and has another chance to show why exactly his team is currently regarded as the best in the Premier League. #LIVMUN
- Jurgen Klopp and his LIverpool team will no doubt be looking for a win against Erik ten Hag's high-flying Reds. #LIVMUN
- It's matchday in Anfield and Kick-off is just over five minutes. Team news is already out and let's see how both teams will field out.