Revealed: Graham Potter headlines Top 20 most sackable managers this season

Chelsea’s Graham Potter has emerged as the most sackable manager in the Premier League.

A new study reveals the fans’ opinions on who the most sackable Premier League managers are.

As the Premier League advances in the second half of the season, the title race remains hot as ever on one hand.

One the other the race for Champions League football intensifies with clubs fully aware there is little margin for error amongst the big six.

There’s also the race for the Europa League and Conference League playoffs with mid-table teams determined to push for continental football.

Then there’s the thrilling relegation battle as bottom of the table teams slug it out in a race to avoid taking a trip down to the Championship ahead of next season.

Chelsea's Graham Potter headlines the Top five most sackable Managers in the Premier League

A study by online casino comparison service kingcasinobonus.uk analysed fan tweets mentioning their team's manager name compared against the percentage of tweets calling for them to be sacked.

And Chelsea’s Graham Potter is sitting comfortably in the number 1 position.

1. Graham Potter - Chelsea

Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Having been appointed on the September 8, 2022, on a five-year deal, following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, the former Brighton boss ranks as the most sackable with 41.9% of tweets that mentioned Potter also containing the hashtag #potterout.

Potter has been serially scrutinized for Chelsea’s lacklustre performances in the New Year, with Blues having picked up just one win in all competitions since the New Year.

Potter admitted the rising pressure after the third consecutive defeat in a row on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, as out of all Chelsea managers in the Premier League history he has the worst win record with just one win in their last 11 matches.

2. David Moyes - West Ham

West Ham United manager David Moyes

Following closely behind in second spot is West Ham United manager David Moyes with a total 40.78% of fans’ tweets wanting #moyesout.

Moyes, previously the manager of Preston North End, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, initially re-joined West Ham on December 29, 2019 on an 18-month contract and then signed a new three-year contract in 2021.

However his side has gained 23 points so far this season and earned victory in their last game against Nottingham Forest with a 4-0 win, just pushing the team out of the relegation zone into 16th place.

3. Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool can make a successful push for top four

Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp is in third place with a total of 6.64% of fans tweets wanting him out of Anfield.

On October 8, 2015, Klopp agreed a three-year deal to become Liverpool manager, replacing Brendan Rodgers, and is currently at his third extension with the club which is set to run until the summer of 2026.

Klopp’s accumulated 36 points so far for Liverpool and has secured the team seventh place in the Premier League table, just one point above Brighton.

4. Antonio Conte - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

In fourth place is Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonio Conte who joined on November 2, 2021, following the sacking of former Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

The fans’ #conteout tweet percentage is at 3.52%, even with Spurs’ 2-0 victory against Chelsea on Sunday, gaining them 45-points and sitting fourth in the league.

5. Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Despite being top of the Premier League table, ranking in at fifth spot with 1.65% of fan tweets containing the hashtag #artetaout is Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta who was appointed the head coach on December 20, 2019 and has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Arteta has led Arsenal to a huge 57 points this season, with wins over Everton, Aston Villa and Leicester despite suffering setbacks in recent weeks after defeats to Everton and Man City, so it’s likely that many of the tweets are using the hashtag ironically.

The Top 20 most sackable managers in the Premier League (Full list)

Rank Manager Team Total Tweets #'Manager'Out Tweets Percentage 1 Graham Potter Chelsea 131259 55005 41.91% 2 David Moyes West Ham United 3882 1583 40.78% 3 Jürgen Klopp Liverpool 15757 1046 6.64% 4 Antonio Conte Tottenham Hotspur 5118 180 3.52% 5 Mikel Arteta Arsenal 25206 417 1.65% 6 Steve Cooper Nottingham Forest 2444 17 0.70% 7 Rubén Sellés Southampton 2344 15 0.64% 8 Gary O'Neil Bournemouth 233 1 0.43% 9 Patrick Vieira Crystal Palace 2562 7 0.27% 10 Michael Skubala Leeds United 850 2 0.24% 11 Julen Lopetegui Wolverhampton Wanderers 463 1 0.22% 12 Eddie Howe Newcastle 8933 15 0.17% 13 Brendan Rodgers Leicester City 3057 5 0.16% 14 Unai Emery Aston Villa 12029 12 0.10% 15 Pep Guardiola Manchester City 28702 21 0.07% 16 Sean Dyche Everton 3759 2 0.05% 17 Erik ten Hag Manchester United 208687 94 0.05% 18 Thomas Frank Brentford 3538 1 0.03% 19 Marco Silva Fulham 1536 0 0.00% 20 Roberto De Zerbi Brighton & Hove Albion 1760 0 0.00%

Data courtesy of Kingcasinobonus.uk.

