Preview: Manchester United vs Newcastle

Manchester United take on Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup at the iconic Wembley stadium as both teams aim to end lengthy trophyless runs.

Erik ten Hag is looking to deliver Manchester United’s first piece of silverware since 2017 when they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho and Eddie Howe is aiming to deliver Newcastle’s first trophy since 1955.

Manchester United

Manchester United go into this contest as favourites given their recent form and exploits in Europe against an excellent Barcelona side.

Erik ten Hag has created a winning culture around Old Trafford and fans are starting to dream again.

The Red Devils are on a sensational run of one defeat in their last 20 games in all competitions. A major reason for this upturn in form has been the performances of Marcus Rashford.

The England striker is in the form of his life. He has scored 24 goals this season and will certainly be adding more to that tally.

United’s path to the final was relatively straightforward. They defeated Aston Villa, Burnley, Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest on the way to their first domestic final since 2018.

It is true that the Carabao Cup might not be the highest trophy on offer, but it offers a huge psychological edge to a Manchester United team climbing back to the top again.

Manchester United possible XI

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred. Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Newcastle United

Expectations are high as Eddie Howe leads his men in search of a first trophy since 1955. Howe has led the team impeccably since a lucrative takeover last season and has the magpies punching above their weight.

Under Mike Ashley's leadership, the club's fan base suffered years of disappointment and even relegation. This feels like where a club of the magnitude of Newcastle should always be.

The Carabao Cup final is reward for excellent investment with the PIF at the helm. Newcastle are now on an upward trajectory as they seek to compete with some of the best teams in the world.

The early team news for Newcastle was dominated by the absence of Nick Pope as fans panicked about the possibility of Loris Karius being entrusted with such a difficult task of keeping Man United’s attackers out. However, it is a reality they must now contend with.

On the bright side, Bruno Guimaraes will be back after serving a domestic suspension while Joelinton and Joe Willock are looking off to shake off injuries ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Newcastle possible XI

Karius,Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Verdict

Every final is difficult to call as anything can happen on such a big occasion but it is impossible to look past Manchester United for this one.

Erik ten Hag has a team of players who are right at the top of their game including the likes of Casemiro and Raphael Varane who just know how to win. Newcastle will push them all the way but expect United to pull away with a narrow victory especially if Marcus Rashford is passed fit to play.

