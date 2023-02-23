Ten Hag says Barca win is his biggest as United boss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said the victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League is his biggest win as the club's manager.

Manchester United defeated Barcelona 2-1 at Old Trafford and 4-3 on aggregate to send the Spanish giants crashing out of the Europa League.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Barcelona from the penalty spot before United turned it around thanks to goals from Fred and substitute Antony.

United boss Ten Hag has transformed the fortunes of the club. From one in crisis mode when he took over in the summer to a club with quadruple aspirations.

He has brought the best out of players like Marcus Rashford who struggled last season and even Jadon Sancho who has had a difficult time since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Ten Hag on Barca win

Ten Hag has overseen huge wins in his time at United and when speaking to BT Sport after the game he was asked if this win over Barcelona was his biggest.

He replied:

“Oh yes, I think so, yeah we have had some good wins over Liverpool and Arsenal, really good wins, but this, two legs, one tie, Barcelona the leader in La Liga, eight points clear of Real Madrid and we have seen Real Madrid this week so if you beat them, it’s a big win, yeah.

This is not just a huge win for Manchester United, it is extra motivation as they face Newcastle on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup. A game that represents an opportunity for Ten Hag to win his first trophy for the club under impressive circumstances.

