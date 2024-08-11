What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Peter Obi questions the huge amount of Olympic spending after Nigeria failed to win a single medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, has strongly criticised the country's dismal performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Obi expressed his "displeasure" that Team Nigeria failed to win a single medal at the Games, despite a huge financial investment of around 12 billion naira (approximately $85,000 per athlete) in a long thread on his official account on X.com, formerly Twitter.
09:43 - 03.08.2024
Paris 2024: Team Nigeria Guide on Day 3 Athletics, How To Watch and What To Expect
Daily guide and all to know on Team Nigeria athletes participating on Day 3 of athletics at Paris 2024 Olympics.
PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now
In contrast, Obi pointed out that Jamaica, a much smaller country, spent far less - around $2,300 per athlete - and won six medals, including one gold.
"How can one explain that a country like Jamaica spent less than 5% of what we spent on our contingents for the Paris Olympics 2024 and won as many as 6 medals? Yet with our huge financial investments and large contingent, we could not win even a single medal?" Obi questioned.
Peter Obi slams Team Nigeria in Paris 2024
The former presidential candidate also highlighted the case of Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili, whose name was "recklessly and wrongly removed" from the 100m event, as well as that of former Nigerian hammer thrower Annette Echikunwoke, who switched her allegiance to the United States and won a medal.
Obi accused Nigerian sports officials of "rascality and recklessness", claiming that some injured athletes and officials who had no reason to be at the Olympics were present in Paris, "living large and feeding fat on the estacodes (allowances)" while the country's athletes struggled.
"One of our athletes, Ese Ukpeseraye, had to borrow a bicycle to compete at her sporting event!" Obi exclaimed, describing the situation as a "shame" and calling for an investigation into the "gross misconduct".
Obi's scathing criticism comes as a blow to the Nigerian government, which had hoped for a strong performance from its athletes in Paris.
The former Governor of Anambra's comments have reignited the debate about the need for better management and investment in Nigerian sports.
Related content
15:17 - 09.08.2024
Bad luck dey follow us - Reactions continue to trail Team Nigeria's disastrous Olympics outing after Amusan's heartbreak
Nigerians are yet to recover after the main medal hope at the Paris 2024 Olympics Tobi Amusan failed to make it beyond the semis.
21:02 - 10.08.2024
USA's Masai Russell upsets Camacho-Quinn in Tobi Amusan's absence to win 100m women's hurdle
Russell won the 100m women's hurdle after Nigeria's Tobi Amusan failed to make it to the final.
15:07 - 09.08.2024
Paris 2024: After Tobi Amusan's exit, meet Nigeria's last medal hopeful
The 2024 edition of the Olympic games might just be the eighth time Nigeria will not win a medal at the competition.
15:07 - 09.08.2024
Paris 2024 Olympics: Explaining why Tobi Amusan failed to make her first major final in eight years
While several factors can be responsible for her below-par performance in perhaps her last Olympic appearance, here are the vital possible reasons that could have caused Tobi Amusan's failure to make her first major final in eight years.
12:25 - 09.08.2024
Paris 2024: God please forgive us - Nigerians beg as Tobi Amusan crashes out of Olympics
Calls for forgiveness have filled social media after Tobi Amusan failed to qualify for the final of the Women's 100m hurdles.