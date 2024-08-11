What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Peter Obi questions the huge amount of Olympic spending after Nigeria failed to win a single medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, has strongly criticised the country's dismal performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Obi expressed his "displeasure" that Team Nigeria failed to win a single medal at the Games, despite a huge financial investment of around 12 billion naira (approximately $85,000 per athlete) in a long thread on his official account on X.com, formerly Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now

In contrast, Obi pointed out that Jamaica, a much smaller country, spent far less - around $2,300 per athlete - and won six medals, including one gold.

"How can one explain that a country like Jamaica spent less than 5% of what we spent on our contingents for the Paris Olympics 2024 and won as many as 6 medals? Yet with our huge financial investments and large contingent, we could not win even a single medal?" Obi questioned.

Tobi Amusan was Nigeria's biggest hope but failed to compete in a major final for the first time in eight years.

Peter Obi slams Team Nigeria in Paris 2024

The former presidential candidate also highlighted the case of Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili, whose name was "recklessly and wrongly removed" from the 100m event, as well as that of former Nigerian hammer thrower Annette Echikunwoke, who switched her allegiance to the United States and won a medal.

Obi accused Nigerian sports officials of "rascality and recklessness", claiming that some injured athletes and officials who had no reason to be at the Olympics were present in Paris, "living large and feeding fat on the estacodes (allowances)" while the country's athletes struggled.

Peter Obi wants Nigeria's Paris 2024 outing probed. || X

"One of our athletes, Ese Ukpeseraye, had to borrow a bicycle to compete at her sporting event!" Obi exclaimed, describing the situation as a "shame" and calling for an investigation into the "gross misconduct".

Obi's scathing criticism comes as a blow to the Nigerian government, which had hoped for a strong performance from its athletes in Paris.

Favour Ofili has been one of Nigeria's biggest revelation at Paris 2024 Olympics

The former Governor of Anambra's comments have reignited the debate about the need for better management and investment in Nigerian sports.

Related content