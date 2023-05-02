4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Nigerian athletes have broken four Championship Records so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships in Zambia.

The first two days of the African U18 and U20 Championships in Zambia have been record-breaking for Nigerian athletes, having some of them not just smash their Personal Best (PB) but the Championship Records in their various events.

With the championship still ongoing, here are five Championship Records that have been erased so far by Nigerian athletes in Zambia.

Girl's U18 triple jump (Fejiro Djoma)

Fejiro Djoma opened the floor of medals when she leaped to a Championship Record (CR) of 12.69m to win the U18 triple jump event, smashing Kasie Veronica Ugeh's previous record of 12.56m set in 2013. It was Nigeria's first gold medal at the championship in Zambia.

Fejiro Djoma

Boy's U18 high jump (Justine Jimoh)

In the boy's U18 high jump final, Justine Jimoh and Goodluck Fiaku secured the silver and bronze medals, scaling the height of 2.05m and 2.00m respectively.

Justin Jimoh and Goodluck Fiaku

Jimoh's mark erased Botswana's Aobakwe Nkobela's previous Championship Record of 2.04m.

Boy's U18 400m (Samuel Ogazi)

Ogazi won the boy's 400m U18 title in a blazing Championship Record of 46.01s, obliterating the previous record of 46.26s set by South Africa's Lythe Pillay in 2019.

Samuel Ogazi

The talented Nigerian who went to the championship with a Personal Best of 47.28s has dropped it by more than one second, which speaks greatly of his talent.

Girl's U18 100m (Faith Okwose)

Faith Okwose edged her teammate Justina Eyakpobeyan in the girl's 100m final, storming to a Championship Record of 11.53s to smash South Africa's Nicola de Bruyn's record of 11.73s set in 2015.

Faith Okwose

Hopefully, more records will be added to these before the championship ends.