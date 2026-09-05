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Why we snubbed Boniface in our Champions League squad - Bayer Leverkusen boss reveals

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:39 - 05 September 2026
Super Eagles star Victor Boniface was left out of Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League squad despite impressive pre-season form
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Bayer Leverkusen manager Carles Martinez has explained why Victor Boniface was left out of the club’s UEFA Europa League squad despite impressing during pre-season.

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The Nigerian striker’s fitness issues ultimately worked against him after a difficult 2025/26 campaign on loan at Werder Bremen.

Boniface’s fitness concerns behind squad omission

Boniface appeared to have put his disappointing loan spell behind him after producing encouraging performances during Leverkusen’s pre-season preparations.

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However, Martinez revealed that the 25-year-old was still struggling physically when preparations began, particularly with his troublesome knee.

“Two months ago, when we started our preparations. This question was not to be expected. He wasn't ready, he was in pain, his knee wasn't doing so well, and physically he was very far behind,” Martinez was quoted as saying by Kicker.

The Leverkusen boss insisted that Boniface’s situation has improved significantly, while expressing his desire to see the forward return to the level that made him such a devastating attacker during his first campaign at the BayArena.

“But the good thing is that his knee is responding better. There are still occasional minor issues, but it's much, much better. Because such a talent deserves a better year for him. And not just this year, but throughout his career.”

Martinez leaves door open for Boniface return

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Although Boniface is currently unavailable for European competition, Martinez has refused to close the door on his return.

“I hope you can ask me the reason for this decision every week, because Boni is getting better and better. That would be best for him and the club,” he added.

The manager also revealed that he still considers the Nigerian whenever Leverkusen need an attacking spark.

“In many games, when we need a goal, Boni is on my mind. We will help him improve, and I hope that in the coming months or at the end of the season we can say: Boni is at 100 percent.”

For Boniface, the immediate objective is clear: get back to full fitness, regain his confidence and rediscover the explosive form that made him one of Europe’s most exciting strikers during his debut season in Germany.

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