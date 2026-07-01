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Why we lost to Norway - Ivory Coast coach explains World Cup exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:10 - 01 July 2026
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Cote d'Ivoire's coach Emerse Fae (Photo Credit: Usher Komugisha/X)
Cote d'Ivoire's coach Emerse Fae, . (Photo Credit: Usher Komugisha/X)
Ivory Coast coach says inexperience and costly late mistakes led to the Elephants' 2-1 defeat to Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.
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Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Fae has attributed his side's heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to a lack of maturity after the Elephants suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway in their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday.

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Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner at Dallas Stadium to send Norway into the last 16 for the first time since the 1998 World Cup.

Fae rues costly mistakes

Reflecting on the defeat, Fae admitted his side paid dearly for failing to capitalise on key moments.

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He said, "That's football. When you get chances, you have to score. We did the hard part by equalising. Unfortunately, we conceded that goal at the end. It's a shame."

The Ivorian coach praised his players' commitment but stressed that knockout football is often decided by the smallest details.

Emerse Faye is Ivory Coast coach.

He added, "The players gave it their all and played until the very end. We were up against a spirited team that defended well and managed to secure qualification.

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"At this level, it comes down to the little details. You have to stay focused from start to finish. I think the players have learned a lot. Now we'll work on coming back stronger for the next challenges."

While Ivory Coast's impressive World Cup journey comes to an end, Norway will now face Brazil in the Round of 16 at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 5 as they continue their historic campaign.

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