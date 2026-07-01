Spain vs Austria 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Tipping La Roja for the win

Spain continue their bid to become World Cup champions for the second time when they face fellow European side Austria in the Round of 32.

The reigning European champions arrive having won Group H with seven points, defeating Uruguay and Saudi Arabia while drawing with Cape Verde.

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Austria, meanwhile, qualified from Group J as runners-up and are making their first knockout-round appearance at a World Cup in nearly three decades.

Spain vs Austria match preview

Spain and Austria lock horns in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday for the right to meet either Portugal or Croatia in a blockbuster round of 16.

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Backed by majority as one of the genuine contenders to win the World Cup, Spain followed the status quo after a disappointing opening draw with Cape Verde, taking seven points from nine on offer while conceding a grand total of zero goals.

That result stretched their unbeaten run to 13 matches (W9, D4), with La Roja yet to face a first-half shot on target.

Also, they have not conceded more than six shots in any of their last five World Cup matches, just one of two teams to do so since 1966, after Argentina in 2022.

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That bodes well coming into this, although the reigning European champions have lost their last two World Cup knockout fixtures since winning the final in 2010, and they’ve never previously suffered three consecutive knockout defeats at the World Cup.

Austria’s story is compelling in its own right.

Absent from five successive World Cups, they returned to the tournament by finishing runners-up in Group J, beating Jordan 3-1, losing to Argentina 0-2, and then drawing 3-3 with Algeria in a dramatic final group game that confirmed their progression.

That Algeria draw, which produced six goals, underlines both the attacking intent and defensive fragility that will interest Spain’s forwards.

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And while the Austrian resilience is real, the step up from managing group-stage jeopardy to controlling a knockout game against a side of Spain’s quality is a different proposition entirely.

Still, Austria head into the knockout rounds knowing that a slice of World Cup history is theirs; they are the first team to ever avoid defeat in a World Cup match after falling behind in second-half stoppage time.

Spain vs Austria head-to-head

Austria have to travel back to the last millennium for their most recent victory over Spain; a 3-2 friendly success in 1990.

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However, the two European rivals have not clashed since 2009, when David Villa struck twice in a 5-1 Roja romping.

Spain vs Austria bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Spain to qualify 1.16 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 2.00 High Player prop Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer 2.10 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Spain to qualify

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Only France and Argentina are seen as more likely winners of this World Cup than Spain, according to the bookies.

On paper, Luis de la Fuente’s men are a far stronger outfit, and they should be confident of getting the job done. Austria appear limited in comparison, and La Roja are expected to be too strong for them.

The Spaniards do have some injury concerns, however. Nico Williams seems set to be ruled out, and Yeremy Pino’s participation is also in doubt.

With Victor Muñoz also carrying a knock, Spain don’t have too many options in wide areas.

Ralf Rangnick has a full squad available, meanwhile, and he needs them to step up this week. The Austrians may have scored three last time out, but they face a Spanish side that have yet to concede.

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Given their solidity so far, and Das Team’s frailties, we expect the men in red to advance.

Under 2.5 goals

This looks like a game where Spain may not need to hit top gear in order to claim victory. Portugal or Croatia potentially await them, and they should both prove to be more difficult challenges.

De la Fuente’s men have been comfortable all tournament and have rarely appeared in danger of conceding, even in their Cape Verde draw.

It’s been a long time since these two last faced off, and even longer since they met in a World Cup. Spain ran out 5-1 winners in a 2009 friendly and lost 2-1 in Argentina back in 1978.

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We can see this being a relatively low-scoring affair, however, with La Roja doing just enough to get the job done.

The Austrians couldn’t find a way past Argentina, and we see them having a similar issue in California.

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer

Named as a pre-tournament Golden Boot contender, Mikel Oyarzabal has scored a respectable two goals in three games for Spain so far, and he will be desperate to increase that tally in the knockout stages.

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The Real Sociedad striker is averaging 1.3 shots on target per game and feels like the obvious goalscorer choice for La Roja, who should score multiple times in this game.

Spain vs Austria team news

Spain's rearguard resilience has come to the fore at an ideal time, as De la Fuente has been hamstrung by attacking injuries to Yeremy Pino (shoulder), Nico Williams (adductor) and Victor Muñoz (thigh), all of whom are at risk of missing the last-32 match.

Liverpool-bound Muñoz seemingly has the best chance of being available, but Baena should not cede his spot on the left-hand side after coming up with the decisive moment against Uruguay – his first goal for the national team since October 2024.

De la Fuente's only selection dilemma comes in the middle of the park, where Mikel Merino was given the nod against Uruguay. However, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo and Gavi are all competing to displace the Arsenal man.

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On the Austrian end, veterans Marko Arnautovic and David Alaba were a little worse for wear following the six-goal thriller with Algeria.

However, neither man is thought to be suffering from anything more serious than minor knee discomfort.

Rangnick otherwise has no concerns whatsoever for Thursday night, when Kevin Danso and Michael Gregoritsch will be on standby to replace Alaba and Arnautovic if need be.

Unfortunately, Kalajdzic's heroics may not be enough to put him in the frame for a start.

Spain vs Austria predicted lineups

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3)

Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

Austria predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

A. Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Siewald, X. Schlager; Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Spain vs Austria prediction

While Spain have been unyielding defensively at the World Cup so far, the Mundial pressure seems to get the better of Austria, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 straight matches at the competition.

Therefore, even with their injury concerns in attack, La Roja should capitalise on Rangnick's rearguard frailties and progress to the last 16 without too much trouble.