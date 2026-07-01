Godson Brume: The real reason 23-year-old Nigerian athlete was SENTENCED to prison in the US

Former LSU sprinter Godson Oghenebrume, also known as Godson Brume, has been sentenced to 27 months in U.S. federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal firearm possession while in the country on a non-immigrant student visa. The case stems from a February 2025 domestic incident in Baton Rouge that involved gunfire, a baby being present, and multiple bullet strikes at the apartment complex.

Nigerian sprinter and former LSU standout Godson Oghenebrume has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison in the United States after a case that began with a domestic dispute in Baton Rouge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 23-year-old, who was in the U.S. on an F-1 student visa, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a foreign national admitted under a non-immigrant visa.

The sentence brings a dramatic and damaging end to what was once a bright athletic career. Oghenebrume, the 2024 SEC 100m champion with a personal best of 9.90 seconds, now also faces possible deportation after serving his prison term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened

The case traces back to the night of February 7, 2025. According to the complaint, Oghenebrume was at his apartment when his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his infant child, arrived with the baby.

Godson Brume

He was reportedly with another young woman at the time, and an argument broke out outside the apartment.

During that confrontation, and while the baby was present, Oghenebrume discharged a Glock 43X 9mm pistol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨 FORMER LSU SPRINTER GODSON OGHENEBRUME SENTENCED TO 27 MONTHS IN U.S. PRISON 🚨



Nigerian sprinter and former LSU standout Godson Brume 🇳🇬 has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, followed by possible deportation or removal from the United States.



The 23-year-old… pic.twitter.com/xEpNkVxB4R — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 1, 2026

He went back inside, but the situation escalated again when his ex-girlfriend opened the apartment door and saw him with the other woman.

The argument spilled back outside, and Oghenebrume fired the weapon again as the mother of his child fled.

Godson Brume

Investigators later found multiple bullet strikes in the walls of the apartment complex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arrest and plea

When deputies arrived, Oghenebrume walked away from them and discarded the pistol into nearby shrubs before being detained. He later told investigators that he fired the gun to scare his ex-girlfriend away.

Godson Brume is SEC 100m Champion

Federal authorities charged him with possession of a firearm by an alien admitted to the United States under a non-immigrant visa, a serious offence that carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years, a fine, supervised release and removal from the country.

Why the case matters

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a promising athlete with elite speed and a strong collegiate reputation, the sentencing is a major fall from grace.

Godson Brume

What makes the case especially serious is not just the weapon offence, but the fact that it happened during a domestic dispute with a child present.