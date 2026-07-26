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Why Real Madrid decided to end interest in former Super Eagles target

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:46 - 26 July 2026
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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez || Imago
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
LaLiga giants Real Madrid decided to end their pursuit of the Nigerian-born star
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Real Madrid have reportedly decided to abandon plans to sign Nigerian-born France international Michael Olise this summer despite long-standing admiration for the Bayern Munich winger.

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Los Blancos remain convinced of the 24-year-old's quality but have opted against testing Bayern's resolve, instead turning their attention to another exciting young talent.

Respect for Bayern ends Olise pursuit

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid informed Bayern Munich several days ago that they would not pursue Olise during the current transfer window.

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The decision was reportedly made out of respect for the strong relationship between the two European giants, with Bayern making it clear that the winger is considered untouchable this summer.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be a huge admirer of Olise and would welcome the opportunity to bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu in the future.

However, the Spanish club have decided they will only make an official move if Bayern indicate they are willing to negotiate for the French international.

Focus shifts to Diomande as Madrid keep long-term plan alive

With a move for Olise ruled out for now, Real Madrid have redirected their efforts towards securing the signing of RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

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Negotiations for the highly rated winger are understood to be progressing well as Los Blancos continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new season.

Despite ending their pursuit this summer, Real Madrid have not given up on Olise altogether.

The Spanish giants are expected to continue monitoring the Nigerian-born attacker closely over the coming seasons and could revive their interest if Bayern's stance changes.

For now, however, Madrid have accepted that a deal is impossible and are focusing on targets they believe are more attainable during the current transfer window.

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