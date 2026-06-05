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Who is the Ghanaian youngster tempting Real Madrid into a record-breaking offer?

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:18 - 05 June 2026
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Real Madrid are not shying away from the chequebook this summer, with a World Cup-bound Ghanaian youngster catching Los Blancos' eye
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Real Madrid's scouting department has shifted its focus to Denmark to closely track Caleb Yirenkyi, one of FC Nordsjælland’s most promising prospects.

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The 20-year-old Ghanaian defensive midfielder has rapidly established himself as a key figure in European scouting reports, turning heads with his elite distribution, immense physical presence, and rare maturity on the pitch.

The Mourinho and Essien Connection

The Spanish giants are heavily formalising their interest behind the scenes ahead of a potential summer swoop.

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According to prominent journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, Real Madrid’s incoming manager, José Mourinho, has personally intervened by reaching out to his former Chelsea protégé and current Nordsjælland assistant coach, Michael Essien, to gather crucial technical data on Yirenkyi’s development and character.

Having joined Nordsjælland from the acclaimed Right to Dream academy in 2024, the eleven-capped Ghanaian international has experienced an astronomical rise, culminating in winning the Danish Super Liga Young Player of the Year award for the 2025/26 season while comfortably securing a spot in the official Team of the Season.

A Historic Price Tag to Test Florentino Perez

Securing the World Cup-bound Ghanaian midfield prodigy will require the club to break new financial ground in Scandinavia.

To let their prized asset depart, Nordsjælland is reportedly demanding a fee of around €30 million, a figure that would shatter the current record to become the most expensive transfer in the history of Danish football.

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Yirenkyi's spectacular underlying numbers, including two goals and six assists in 34 appearances as a combative midfielder last term, have convinced Madrid executives that he is worth the premium.

The dynamic midfielder will have the ultimate opportunity to cement his move on the world stage, with Real Madrid scouts scheduled to watch his performances closely at the upcoming World Cup before making their definitive financial submission.

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Caleb Yirenkyi Real Madrid Ghana FC Nordsjaelland
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