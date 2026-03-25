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‘We will be champions’ - Galatasaray insider reveals Osimhen’s promise to club president following injury

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:32 - 25 March 2026
Galatasaray insider reveals Osimhen’s promise to club president
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly assured club president Dursun Özbek that he will be fit for the crucial Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahce, despite a recent injury.
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The Nigerian international underwent surgery this week after sustaining an injury during Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

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Medical staff initially projected a recovery period of five to six weeks, putting his participation in the high-stakes derby at Rams Park in serious doubt.

Currently in contention for the league title, the club will be without the Super Eagles striker for a brief period.

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Osimhen’s message to Özbek 

However, according to Galatasaray insider Ali Naci Küçük, the former Napoli star is determined to make a swift return to the pitch.

"Barring any setbacks, Victor Osimhen will be on the field for the Fenerbahçe derby. He has made this very clear himself," Küçük stated, as reported by Habersarikirmizi.

The journalist also shared details of a direct conversation between the player and the club's president, revealing the striker's confidence.

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
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"Osimhen told Dursun Özbek, 'Don’t worry, President. I will be on the field, and we will be champions,'" Küçük disclosed.

Before his injury, Osimhen was in formidable form, contributing to 26 goals this season across all competitions. 

He has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists, with ten of his goal involvements coming in the UEFA Champions League.

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