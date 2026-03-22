Advertisement

'We were lucky' - Man City star explains how Cityzens orchestrated Arsenal's downfall

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:25 - 22 March 2026
Man City defeated Arsenal in the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final | IMAGO
Manchester City beat Arsenal to lift the first silverware of the season, but they had some divine help to seal the win
Advertisement

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva reflected on his side's composure and tactical discipline after their 2-0 triumph over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Advertisement

Silva credited City’s patience, smart positioning, and ability to exploit Arsenal’s energy dip as key factors in securing the victory.

Capitalising on Arsenal’s early momentum

Silva admitted the first quarter-hour was challenging, with Arsenal creating a dangerous chance saved by James Trafford.

Advertisement

“The first 15 minutes felt difficult, they were able to create a big chance where James Trafford was amazing for us. Second half we tried to go for them a bit more. We felt they lost a bit of energy and when we felt that we had to go even more for them,” Silva explained.

He highlighted how Nico O'Reilly exploited the space in Arsenal’s box to open the scoring, saying, “We were lucky to score the first one and when we are on top we can find the spaces.”

Silva emphasised the importance of maintaining composure, stating, “In a final you know both teams are going to have momentum… we have the firepower to go for them as well.”

Commitment to team structure and stability

Beyond individual brilliance, Silva praised the squad’s cohesion and collective discipline to claim their first silverware of the season.

Advertisement

“With the players we had today, our job was to give as much stability as possible to the team. We wanted to stay stable, stay compact, not make stupid mistakes. Overall it was a very good performance,” he said.

He also stressed his personal role, adding, “I try to help the team as much as possible. I know how the manager wants to play and I always try my best. Beating this team is not easy, they are a fantastic side.”

The victory marks another milestone for City in domestic cup competitions, making them the most successful club in the new Wembley Stadium and making manager, Pep Guardiola, the most successful coach in the history of the EFL Cup.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles
23.03.2026
'Extend his contract' - Veteran Journalist backs Chelle to lead Super Eagles to AFCON glory
AFCON drama deepens as Moroccan club fires player over Senegal final controversy
AFCON 2025
23.03.2026
AFCON drama deepens as Moroccan club fires player over Senegal final controversy
The weekend Lookman became a legend in Madrid - and six other Naija Stars Abroad who showed up
Football
23.03.2026
The weekend Lookman became a legend in Madrid - and six other Naija Stars Abroad who showed up
Victor Osimhen: Highest-Paid Super Eagles Star Spends Over ₦81 MILLION on a Cessna Private Jet Every Time He Returns to "His Miami"
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Victor Osimhen: Highest-Paid Super Eagles Star Spends Over ₦81 MILLION on a Cessna Private Jet Every Time He Returns to "His Miami"
Arsenal legend Ian Wright || Image credit: Imago
Football
23.03.2026
Arsenal must change one thing to avoid bottling the league — Gunners legend Ian Wright
Udinese boss hails Super Eagles returnee Maduka Okoye after crucial Genoa win
Football
23.03.2026
Udinese boss hails Super Eagles returnee Maduka Okoye after crucial Genoa win