Advertisement

'We want to do it again' – Spain winger hoping to beat France yet again

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:58 - 10 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams | Imago
Spain are hoping to beat France for the third time in a row
Advertisement

Spain's dynamic winger Nico Williams has looked ahead to his side's highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal showdown against France.

Advertisement

The Athletic Club attacker expressed supreme confidence that La Roja can replicate their recent tactical successes against their neighbouring rivals to book a historic spot in the global final.

Replicating Winning Formulas Against Les Bleus

Spain successfully secured their place in the final four of the competition by overcoming a resilient, highly disciplined Belgium side with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Looking forward to the upcoming monumental clash with Didier Deschamps' side, Williams openly acknowledged the immense scale of the physical challenge ahead while promising that the match will be an absolute treat for football lovers worldwide.

Reflecting on Spain's recent dominance over the French national team, the forward boldly stated, "We have already beaten them twice and we want to do it again. A very difficult match awaits us, but we hope that luck will be on our side."

A Masterclass Promised for Neutral Spectators

The Athletic Bilbao star emphasised that when two footballing superpowers of this calibre meet in a tournament knockout stage, tactical boundaries are pushed to the absolute limit.

Williams believes the blend of elite attacking flair and defensive structure on both sides will result in an unforgettable showcase in North America.

Advertisement

"For the neutral viewer, it will be a game that will be very exciting to watch," he added, as the European champions look to lean on their psychological edge and march one step closer to the ultimate prize.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: 'Respect me' — Messi reprimands Portuguese referee during Switzerland clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: 'Respect me' — Messi reprimands Portuguese referee during Switzerland clash
2026 World Cup: Messi rescued as Lautaro, Alvarez push Argentina past Switzerland into semifinal
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
2026 World Cup: Messi rescued as Lautaro, Alvarez push Argentina past Switzerland into semifinal
Embolo’s red card causes chaos
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
‘Argentina and FIFA strikes again’ - Embolo’s red card causes chaos as fans scream Messi rigging
Senegal dismiss coach after World Cup exit
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
Senegal dismiss coach after World Cup exit
2026 FIFA World Cup: Haaland's father openly blames referee for England defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Haaland's father openly blames referee for England defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup: Jude Bellingham follows Pele to send England beyond Norway
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Jude Bellingham follows Pele to send England beyond Norway