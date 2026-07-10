'We want to do it again' – Spain winger hoping to beat France yet again

Spain are hoping to beat France for the third time in a row

Spain's dynamic winger Nico Williams has looked ahead to his side's highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal showdown against France.

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The Athletic Club attacker expressed supreme confidence that La Roja can replicate their recent tactical successes against their neighbouring rivals to book a historic spot in the global final.

Replicating Winning Formulas Against Les Bleus

Spain successfully secured their place in the final four of the competition by overcoming a resilient, highly disciplined Belgium side with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals.

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Looking forward to the upcoming monumental clash with Didier Deschamps' side, Williams openly acknowledged the immense scale of the physical challenge ahead while promising that the match will be an absolute treat for football lovers worldwide.

Reflecting on Spain's recent dominance over the French national team, the forward boldly stated, "We have already beaten them twice and we want to do it again. A very difficult match awaits us, but we hope that luck will be on our side."

A Masterclass Promised for Neutral Spectators

The Athletic Bilbao star emphasised that when two footballing superpowers of this calibre meet in a tournament knockout stage, tactical boundaries are pushed to the absolute limit.

Williams believes the blend of elite attacking flair and defensive structure on both sides will result in an unforgettable showcase in North America.

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