‘We must accept criticism’ – Saudi coach reacts to heavy loss against Spain

Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis has defended his players following a 4-0 World Cup defeat to Spain.

Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis has urged critics to show understanding and realism after his side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Spain in their second Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Spain produced a dominant display, scoring three goals within the opening half-hour and effectively ending the contest before halftime.

Defensive weaknesses cost Saudi Arabia

Reflecting on the defeat, Donis acknowledged that his team's defensive approach failed to contain Spain's attacking threats.

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"We had to be stronger and stop the ball. There was no single reason for what didn't go well for us, but the key is we were not strong enough around the edge of our box," Donis said after the match.

According to Donis, the opening goal scored by Lamine Yamal in the 10th minute had a major psychological impact on his players.

"When a game is not going well and when you concede three goals very quickly, you feel insecure," he explained.

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Despite accepting responsibility for the defeat, Donis defended his team against excessive criticism and pointed to other one-sided results already witnessed at the World Cup.

"We've already seen games at this World Cup that have ended in 6-0 or 5-1 scorelines. The most important factor for us is that we accept that we are going to be criticised, but I also expect those who criticised us to be realistic," he added.

The defeat leaves Saudi Arabia with one point from their opening two matches and facing a crucial final group fixture.

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