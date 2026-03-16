UCL: Guardiola cancels Man City training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Pep Guardiola has opted to cancel Manchester City's training session, giving his players a full day of rest before their crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The decision comes as the team faces the monumental task of overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the round of 16 to keep their European hopes alive.

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Guardiola's choice to prioritise recovery over a final training session follows a demanding travel schedule.

After returning from Madrid last week, City travelled to London for a Saturday evening Premier League fixture against West Ham, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Guardiola takes big step

Speaking ahead of the second-leg clash with Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola gave his team a day off from training.

According to reports from the BBC, Man City manager Pep Guardiola said, "We train tomorrow [before the game]."

Pep Guardiola has given the Man City players a day off ahead of their Champions League second leg against Real Madrid tomorrow night ❌ pic.twitter.com/0O6BK2CQaD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 16, 2026

Guardiola revealed that the move to postpone training is a way of preparing his players mentally for the challenge: "It's related. The way you play, if you play well mentally, you will be strong.

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Pep Guardiola has decided to give the City squad a 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐎𝐅𝐅 ahead of their crucial match against Real Madrid 😮🧘‍♂️



An 𝗨𝗡𝗨𝗦𝗨𝗔𝗟 move, meaning the players won’t train today and will only return tomorrow — on the day of the game 👀



Guardiola tried the same approach last… pic.twitter.com/XnwxQfseZc — 433 (@433) March 16, 2026

"I am not much concerned about the chances we are going to create; I am pretty sure that we are able to do it. At home we are always able to do it. It is more about how well we are going to defend.

"The task is massive; to score more than three goals against Real Madrid, it is not easy. The result in the first leg is not the perfect one, but at the same time we are here; it is a football game, and everything can happen.

Guardiola || Imago

"We have to create as much momentum as possible and do a good game for the talented players we have and defend well."

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