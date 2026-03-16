Advertisement

UCL: Guardiola cancels Man City training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:50 - 16 March 2026
Guardiola cancels Man City training
Pep Guardiola has opted to cancel Manchester City's training session, giving his players a full day of rest before their crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
Advertisement

The decision comes as the team faces the monumental task of overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the round of 16 to keep their European hopes alive. 

Advertisement

Guardiola's choice to prioritise recovery over a final training session follows a demanding travel schedule.

After returning from Madrid last week, City travelled to London for a Saturday evening Premier League fixture against West Ham, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Guardiola takes big step

Speaking ahead of the second-leg clash with Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola gave his team a day off from training.

According to reports from the BBC, Man City manager Pep Guardiola said, "We train tomorrow [before the game]."

Guardiola revealed that the move to postpone training is a way of preparing his players mentally for the challenge: "It's related. The way you play, if you play well mentally, you will be strong.

Advertisement

"I am not much concerned about the chances we are going to create; I am pretty sure that we are able to do it. At home we are always able to do it. It is more about how well we are going to defend.

"The task is massive; to score more than three goals against Real Madrid, it is not easy. The result in the first leg is not the perfect one, but at the same time we are here; it is a football game, and everything can happen.

Guardiola || Imago
Guardiola || Imago

"We have to create as much momentum as possible and do a good game for the talented players we have and defend well."

Advertisement

Man City have a huge task ahead of them, as they will need to overturn a three-goal deficit if they are to have a chance in the quarter-final.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Guardiola cancels Man City training
Football
16.03.2026
UCL: Guardiola cancels Man City training ahead of Real Madrid clash
Man City vs Real Madrid preview, prediction, team news, and head-to-head
Football
16.03.2026
Man City vs Real Madrid preview, prediction, team news, and head-to-head
Liam Rosenior set to be sacked
Premier League
16.03.2026
Liam Rosenior set to be sacked as Chelsea board reportedly harboring serious concerns
Rooney hails Dowman’s impact
Premier League
16.03.2026
‘He's got an aura and a belief’ - Rooney hails Dowman’s impact in Arsenal’s win despite facing GCSE exam challenges
Man City to face huge test as Mbappe and Bellingham return
Football
16.03.2026
Man City to face huge test as Mbappe and Bellingham return for Real Madrid's UCL second leg showdown
Bassey laments missed header in Fulham's draw
Premier League
16.03.2026
‘It's got to be a goal' – Bassey laments missed header in Fulham's draw against Forest