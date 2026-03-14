West Ham vs Man City: Guardiola's men stumble again as Arsenal take huge step towards title

Manchester City settled for a 1-1 draw against struggling West Ham to fall 9 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City suffered a crucial blow in the title race, after drawing 1-1 with West Ham to lose more ground in the title race.

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West Ham vs Man City: Hammers hand City title blow

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Despite Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban, Manchester City dominated possession ifrom start to finisj, but were frustrated in the end.

Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, gloriously dinking the ball over Mads Hermansen, but the lead lasted only four minutes.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, the standout performer for the Hammers, leveled with a towering header from a Jarrod Bowen corner. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side defended heroically in the second half, with Hermansen producing crucial saves to deny Antoine Semenyo and Tijjani Reijnders.

Erling Haaland endured a rare night of wastefulness, scuffing chances wide and seeing a late volley bravely blocked by Mavropanos.

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Even the introduction of Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki couldn't pierce the claret and blue wall.