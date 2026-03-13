Transfer News: Barcelona register interest in Chelsea star with realistic chance of landing him

Barcelona have been linked with signing a Chelsea winger during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona have reportedly added Chelsea winger Pedro Neto to their transfer shortlist as they look to reinforce their wide attacking options ahead of the 2026 summer window.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as a starting winger; still, the Blaugrana are said to be confident they can land him due to connections with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Barcelona’s interest

While the LALIGA leaders' primary market objectives remain securing a marquee centre-back and a central striker, sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick are simultaneously evaluating wide options to provide depth behind Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

According to Football Espana, Neto has emerged as an attractive candidate due to highly positive internal technical reports praising his tactical versatility and ability to operate effectively on either flank.

However, extracting the Portugal international from Stamford Bridge will be an expensive endeavour. Chelsea paid £54 million to acquire Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2024, and any potential deal will heavily depend on whether Barcelona can navigate their well-documented financial constraints to meet the Blues' valuation.

The Jorge Mendes option

Despite their economic hurdles, Barcelona's pursuit could be significantly aided by Neto's representative, Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese super-agent maintains an incredibly close working relationship with both Deco and Barcelona president Joan Laporta, which could prove crucial in structuring a viable deal.

