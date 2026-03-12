Stuttgart vs Porto: Super Eagles duo Moffi, Zaidu on fire as Dragons take bold step towards Europa League title

Two Super Eagles stars were on show for FC Porto as they claimed a crucial away win over Stuttgart

Super Eagles stars Terem Moffi and Zaidu Sanusi were on show for Porto in their 2-1 away win against Stuttgart in the Europa League Round of 16.

Both Nigerians were involved in Porto's two goals, with Moffi opening the scoring for the Portuguese giants, while Zaidu provided the assist for the eventual winning goal for Rodrigo Mora.

Stuttgart vs Porto: How it happened

Stuttgart began the match brightly and looked the more threatening side early on. Ermedin Demirović attempted an acrobatic effort that flew over the bar, while Bilal El Khannouss came close with a free-kick that narrowly missed the post.

Jamie Leweling later tested Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa from distance, and William Gomes nearly reached double figures for the season with a powerful strike that crashed against the crossbar.

Despite Stuttgart’s strong start, Porto struck first when Terem Moffi combined well with Borja Sainz before firing past Alexander Nübel.

Moffi nearly doubled the lead moments later but was denied by the Stuttgart goalkeeper. Porto eventually extended their advantage when Mora calmly finished from Zaidu Sanusi’s cross. Stuttgart responded before halftime through Deniz Undav, who outmuscled Thiago Silva before placing a clever shot into the far corner.

Porto remained the more dangerous side after the break and pushed for a third goal. Zaidu missed a great opportunity with a close-range header, while substitute Pepê threatened with a shot that drifted just wide. Stuttgart thought they had equalised when Angelo Stiller finished from a free-kick situation, but the goal was ruled out.

