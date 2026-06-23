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Transfer News: Atletico Madrid set to report Barcelona to FIFA

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:54 - 23 June 2026
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Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann celebrating a goal for Atletico Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann celebrating a goal for Atletico Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid are set to escalate their transfer standoff with Barcelona to FIFA.
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Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has confirmed that the club will file a formal complaint with FIFA against Barcelona, accusing the Catalan giants of illegally tapping up star striker Julián Álvarez. 

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Atletico Madrid’s grievance 

The conflict erupted after the 26-year-old forward dropped a post-match bombshell following Argentina’s 2-0 Group J victory over Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, publicly demanding a transfer to fulfil his dream. 

Furious at the blatant attempt to unsettle a player who remains under contract until 2030, Gil Marín issued a scathing statement:

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 "Our responsibility is to defend the interests of Atlético, and that is why we are going to file a complaint with FIFA against Barcelona for negotiating with a player under an active contract during the protected period." 

Aguero backs Alvarez for Barcelona move

Atlético’s board has adopted an uncompromising stance regarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner; they have already summarily rejected Barcelona’s initial transfer approaches and remain uninterested in selling him for any negotiated amount, pointing suitors directly to his €500 million release clause.  

Barcelona risk FIFA ban

Atletico’s outrage stems from a belief that Álvarez’s sudden, public pressure was a deliberate "gesture" directly demanded by Barcelona’s hierarchy, who have firmly established the Argentine as their absolute primary transfer target for the summer window. 

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The Atletico hierarchy criticised Barcelona's negotiation tactics, accusing them of a recurring pattern of disrespect by drawing direct comparisons to a similar scenario involving Spanish winger Nico Williams and Athletic Club during the previous year. 

If FIFA investigates and ultimately finds Barcelona guilty of illegally negotiating with a player during a protected period without the parent club's express permission, the consequences could be devastating. 

Under FIFA regulations, such an infringement typically results in harsh sporting sanctions, potentially including financial fines and, most crucially, a multi-window transfer ban.

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