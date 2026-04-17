Top 10 Favourites to Win PFA Premier League Player of the Year Award (2025/2026)

As we approach the final weeks of the season, the debate regarding who will be crowned the PFA Premier League Player of the Year is intensifying.

This campaign has provided incredible drama and exceptional individual displays from some of the most talented athletes in the world.

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To win this award, a player must not only produce impressive statistics but also earn the respect of their fellow professionals across the league.

This article examines the ten leading candidates who have defined the 2025/2026 season through their brilliance and consistency on the pitch.

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Top 10 Favourites to Win PFA Player of the Year

10. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Dominik Szoboszlai has been the driving force in the Liverpool midfield this season. His physical endurance and technical quality allow him to control games.

In the Premier League this season, he has recorded five goals and three assists. His ability to strike the ball from long range and his free-kick ability makes him an important player for Liverpool.

Dominic Szoboszlai of Liverpool | Image credits: Imago

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9. Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Igor Thiago has been a revelation for Brentford, proving to be one of the most clinical finishers in the league.

He provides a physical presence that very few defenders can handle. This season, Thiago has scored 21 goals in the Premier League, only Erling Haaland has scored more goals than him.

His work rate and ability to lead the line for a club outside the traditional "big six" have made him a respected figure among his peers.

Igor Thiago celebrating || Imago

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8. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Rayan Cherki has integrated perfectly into the Manchester City squad since his arrival during the summer transfer window.

He provides a level of creativity and flair that is difficult to stop. Playing in a high-pressing system, Cherki has provided 10 assists and scored three goals in the Premier League so far.

His vision and dribbling skills have added a fresh dimension to an already dominant Manchester City attack.

7. William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba continues to show why he is considered one of the best central defenders in world football.

His calmness and tactical intelligence are the foundation of the Arsenal defence. Saliba has played a major role in helping Arsenal keep 15 clean sheets this season.

His ability to win one-on-one duels without committing fouls is a trait that puts him on the list of possible winners of the PFA Premier League Player award.

William Saliba in action for Arsenal Credit: Imago)

6. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland remains the most dangerous goalscorer in the country and is currently leading the Premier League goal-scoring charts.

While he now shares the workload with other stars, his scoring rate is still remarkable. Haaland has already found the net 22 times in the Premier League this season.

His movement inside the penalty area is world-class, and he continues to break defensive structures with his sheer power and clinical finishing.

Haaland || Imago

5. David Raya (Arsenal)

David Raya has been the outstanding goalkeeper of the 2025/2026 campaign and deserves a shout for the PFA Premier League Player award.

He provides a sense of security that allows the Arsenal defenders to play with total freedom. Raya currently leads the league with 15 clean sheets and has made several match-winning saves.

His distribution from the back is also a vital part of how Arsenal initiate their attacking play this season.

David Raya || Imago

4. Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

Antoine Semenyo has reached a new level of performance since joining Manchester City in the January transfer window.

His explosive pace and directness make him a nightmare for opposition full-backs. Semenyo has contributed 15 goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

His versatility allows him to play across the front line, making him an essential part of the tactical flexibility of his team.

Man City star Semenyo || imago

3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes continues to be the most creative player in the league. As the captain of Manchester United, he leads by example through his incredible work rate and vision.

Statistics show that he has created more "big chances" than any other player this season. With eight goals and 17 assists in the Premier League, he remains the primary reason for his club's offensive success.

The midfielder is on the verge of breaking the 20-assist record set by Thierry Henry, with just a few games to go in the season, putting him in a pole position to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding for Manchester United Imago

2. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice has been a dominant force in the midfield, protecting his defence while also contributing to the attack.

His interceptions, successful tackles and passing accuracy have been helpful in Arsenal's charge for the title.

Rice has maintained a passing accuracy of 88 per cent while also scoring four goals and providing five assists in crucial matches. He currently has over 100 appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago

He is often cited by other players as the most difficult opponent to bypass in the middle of the pitch.

1. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Gabriel Magalhães is currently the frontrunner for the award due to his extraordinary impact at both ends of the pitch.

He has been the most dominant defender in the Premier League this season, leading the most disciplined backline in the country.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães || Imago

In addition to his defensive work, Gabriel has scored three goals and four assists from set-pieces this season.