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Thomas Tuchel 'sad and upset' as Arsenal star leaves England squad with injury
Thomas Tuchel has expressed his concern for Noni Madueke after the winger sustained an injury during England's friendly draw against Uruguay.
Madueke, who started on the right flank while club teammate Bukayo Saka was rested, was forced off just 38 minutes into the match following a challenge from Rodrigo Aguirre.
The former Chelsea player was substituted immediately and was later seen leaving Wembley with a noticeable limp and a brace on his left knee.
While the full extent of the injury has not yet been confirmed, Tuchel's initial reaction was pessimistic.
Tuchel expresses worry for Arsenal's Madueke
"I’m worried, of course, because I think he was a difference-maker today," Tuchel stated.
"He started well, he was full of energy, he was ready to go.
"Against a team like Uruguay, who relies on one-against-ones, he could have been a key player for us," the manager continued.
"It's very sad and upsetting, and hopefully it’s not a big injury."
Madueke moved to Arsenal from Chelsea last summer in a £52 million deal and has contributed seven goals and four assists this season.
The 24-year-old has already spent a significant period on the sidelines, missing over two months earlier in the campaign with a medial knee ligament injury suffered against Manchester City in September.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be anxious for positive news, as his team remains in contention on three fronts.
The Gunners hold a nine-point lead in the Premier League and have advanced to the quarter-finals of both the Champions League and the FA Cup.
Madueke's injury adds to a growing list of concerns for the club. In-form attacker Eberechi Eze is already sidelined, with the former Crystal Palace star expected to miss four to six weeks with a calf injury.