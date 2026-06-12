Thomas Partey: FIFA release statement on Ghanaian star after World Cup visa denial
World football's governing body, FIFA, has released an official statement confirming that Ghana vice-captain Thomas Partey has been barred from entering Canada for the Black Stars' opening match of the 2026 World Cup.
The announcement confirms that the veteran midfielder will remain behind at the team’s training base while his squad travels to Toronto.
FIFA Reveal Official Stance on Border Entry
In a public statement issued to clarify the situation, FIFA explained the administrative reality behind the player's forced absence.
"FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," the statement read.
🚨 FIFA statement on Thomas Partey left out of Canada.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2026
“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused… pic.twitter.com/V1HzHiQGgb
The federation also explicitly noted that it has no power to alter the decisions of local border authorities. "FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."
Strict Laws Impact Ghana Tournament Plans
The Canadian government’s strict border safety guidelines allow authorities to deny entry to foreign nationals facing serious criminal indictments, even if they have not been formally convicted.
The 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder is currently scheduled to stand trial in the United Kingdom on seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, though he has strongly maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
While losing their midfield anchor throws a massive wrench into Ghana's tactical planning for the opener at BMO Field against Panama, the blow is temporarily contained.
Because the remainder of Ghana's Group L matches are hosted entirely within the United States, where Partey has already secured valid entry clearance, the midfielder will be fully eligible to return to the starting lineup when the Black Stars take on England in Boston on June 23, and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.