'This is football' - Okoye reacts after Udinese’s late Lazio drama

Maduka Okoye reacts after Udinese’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Lazio.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed frustration after his side was held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Lazio in a thrilling Serie A encounter.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye || imago

The match, played at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night, saw the visitors take an early lead in the 18th minute through Kingsley Ehizibue, who fired home from a tight angle.

Lazio responded early in the second half, with Luca Pellegrini finding the equaliser just five minutes after the restart.

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Udinese looked set to snatch all three points when they scored in the third minute of stoppage time, but their celebrations were cut short as Daniel Maldini struck just two minutes later to rescue a draw for the hosts.

What Okoye said

Reflecting on the result, Okoye admitted the team were left disappointed after conceding so late.

“Right now, the feeling is more of two points dropped, but tomorrow we’ll realise we’ve earned an important point away to Lazio, which isn’t easy. We’re disappointed now, but we have to move forward,” he told the club’s official website.

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The Nigerian international acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the contest and the pain of conceding at the death.