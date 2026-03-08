‘They say charity begins at home’ - Super Eagles legend hails Lookman’s parents for raising him well

Emmanuel Babayaro has expressed his deep admiration for Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, emphasising that his respect for the player extends beyond his on-field achievements to his exemplary character.

Lookman's professionalism, discipline, and calm demeanour have earned him widespread praise.

The Atlético Madrid star is solidifying his place among Nigeria's footballing greats and also at the club level.

He was named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year and has been instrumental in the Super Eagles' recent silver and bronze medal finishes at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Babayaro speaks highly of Lookman

Babayaro, a member of the victorious 1996 Olympic team, believes Lookman's upbringing is the foundation of his admirable qualities.

Speaking on the ATHLST podcast, Babayaro said, "Ademola Lookman is one young man I honestly admire. And it's not just about his playing; it’s about his comportment, and all these things sum up to one thing for me. They say charity begins at home."

Celestine Babayaro || X

"I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to the parents of Ademola Lookman because they did a great job with that young man," he added.

"The Yoruba people are well known for respect and ethics, and his parents did a great job raising him."

Babayaro suggested that Lookman's playing style might have been a poor fit for the English league's intensity.

Ademola Lookman is a key player for the Super Eagles. (Credit: Imago)

"When you consider how he did not perform in England and then went on to work wonders in other parts of the world, do you think his style of play was probably part of the reason why he never really fitted in the United Kingdom?" Babayaro questioned.

"Lookman likes to play with ease and style. He likes to play without too much pressure," he explained.

