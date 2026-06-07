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‘These boys don’t learn’ — Fans lament as Super Eagles target makes England debut

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:55 - 07 June 2026
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Rio Ngumoha's debut for England has caused a stir among Nigerian fans
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Super Eagles-eligible forward Rio Ngumoha made his highly anticipated senior international debut for England during the Three Lions' 1-0 pre-World Cup friendly victory over New Zealand.

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The Liverpool wonderkid, who travelled to the United States purely as a training group invitee, was introduced from the bench at halftime by manager Thomas Tuchel to replace striker Ollie Watkins.

A Historic Milestone and Player of the Match Honours

By stepping onto the pitch at just 17 years and 281 days old, Ngumoha etched his name into English football history, becoming the fifth-youngest player ever to debut for the men's senior team and the youngest since his Liverpool teammate Jude Bellingham in November 2020.

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According to advanced data from Opta, the dual-national attacker also secured his legacy as England's 1,300th capped player. Ngumoha immediately validated his selection with an electric second-half performance, completely bypassing the opposition defense to claim the official Player of the Match award.

The landmark cap marks the culmination of a rapid progression through the Football Association's youth pipeline, where Ngumoha previously represented the Young Lions at the U15, U16, U17, and U19 levels.

"Thank you everyone. I am happy, speechless. I just want to say thank you and we will keep going," a visibly moved Ngumoha stated in a post-match video shared by the Football Association.

Nigerian Supporters Voice Their Frustration

The historic debut has caused a massive wave of disappointment across social media, with passionate Nigerian football fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to lament losing another elite dual-national talent to the Three Lions.

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Reflecting on past instances where players of Nigerian heritage struggled to maintain their places in the England setup after being cap-tied, one frustrated supporter wrote, “Gabriel Agbonlahor made this same mistake. Rio is not even in the World Cup squad.”

Another fan added bitterly, “They’ve cap tied him. These boys don’t learn,” while another remarked on the cultural disconnect: “They dance to our music, wear our jersey and rush to play for England… Confused lots.”

Despite the growing pessimism among the Super Eagles faithful, the administrative door has not been completely slammed shut.

Under FIFA's updated eligibility regulations, Ngumoha remains technically eligible to execute a one-time switch of international allegiance to Nigeria until he accumulates four senior appearances for England, provided no more than three are competitive fixtures, and all occur before he reaches his 21st birthday.

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