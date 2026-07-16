The Nigerian Nightmare returns: Kamaru Usman to headline one of this summer’s biggest fights

On July 18, MMA fans’ attention will be focused on one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The main event of UFC Fight Night 281 in Oklahoma City will feature former dominant UFC champion Kamaru Usman taking on former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. For both fighters, this bout could play an important role in their future championship ambitions.

Kamaru Usman’s return

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Kamaru Usman’s name has long been etched into UFC history. The former welterweight champion put together one of the most impressive runs of the modern era, winning 19 consecutive professional fights, including 15 straight in the UFC, while successfully defending his title five times.

After a challenging stretch in his career, The Nigerian Nightmare has another opportunity to remind the world why he was considered one of the best fighters regardless of weight class for years. A victory over a formidable opponent from a higher weight class could once again put Usman in contention for a championship title, this time in a new division.

Dricus du Plessis is ready for a new challenge

For Dricus du Plessis, this bout is no less significant. The South African intends to make a massive comeback after losing his championship belt and aims to prove that his past successes truly reflected his caliber and were not just a one-time fluke.

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An aggressive fighting style, a fast pace, constant pressure, and powerful stamina - this is how Stillknocks plans to impress everyone in his upcoming fight against Usman.

Why you can’t miss it

The clash between these two former champions promises to be a true showdown.

Usman traditionally relies on outstanding grappling, opponent control, excellent distance management, and unconventional strategies. Du Plessis, on the other hand, prefers constant pressure, powerful combinations of unconventional strikes, and a high pace, forcing his opponents to push themselves to their limits throughout the entire fight.

For MelBet’s global ambassador, Usman, victory would be an important milestone in his return to competition in a heavier weight class. For du Plessis, success would confirm that he is ready to fight for the middleweight belt once again.

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Make this UFC Fight Night more exciting with MelBet

It is a must-watch fight, and MelBet offers a way to enjoy it even more. From July 10, users can place a single bet of at least $5 on Usman vs du Plessis. If the bet loses, a promo code for a free bet will be credited within 24 hours.

To enter, just:

sign up or log into your MelBet account;

place your first single bet of $5 or more on Usman vs du Plessis;

claim up to a $50 free bet if you are wrong.

Detailed terms and conditions are available on the official MelBet website.

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There’s always a chance!