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‘That's just how it is, it's crazy’ - Sevilla legend urges club to appoint Bordalás claims he can turn Akor Adams into prime Drogba

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:35 - 26 March 2026
Sevilla legend urges club to appoint Bordalás
Former Sevilla striker Javier Casquero has lauded Getafe manager José Bordalás for his remarkable ability to elevate players, suggesting he could have transformed Nigerian forward Akor Adams into a player reminiscent of a prime Didier Drogba.
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Akor Adams has been a pivotal player for Sevilla this season, contributing significantly as the club fights to maintain its La Liga status. 

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The 26-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his contributions, the Nigerian international's position in the team was uncertain following the departure of former manager Matías Jesús Almeyda.

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Casquero hails Bordalás 

Casquero's comments came during a discussion on Radio Marca about Sevilla's managerial situation and the impact Bordalás might have had if he were at the helm of the Andalusian club.

The ex-footballer highlighted Bordalás's unique talent for maximising the potential of his squad, arguing that the Getafe coach can make his players perform at an elite level.

"Getafe doesn't have a better team than Sevilla," Casquero stated. "They have a man (Bordalás) who takes Lucien Agoumé and you think he's Vieira, takes Akor Adams and you think he's Drogba. That's just how it is, it's crazy."

Akor Adams in action || Imago
Akor Adams in action || Imago
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Sevilla dismissed head coach Matías Almeyda following a disastrous run of form that culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia on Saturday.

The club have now appointed Luis García as the new manager as they look to see the season through with few games left.

After the international break, the former Montpellier striker will now play under new head coach Luis García.

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