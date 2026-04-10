Super Eagles: Top 7 Most Decorated Nigerian Players of All Time

Nigeria has produced some of the most successful footballers in Africa, with several Super Eagles legends collecting major trophies both at club and international levels. In this list, we look at the top 7 most decorated Super Eagles players in history.

From winning league titles in Europe to continental and global success, these players have built incredible careers. Across their careers, they were part of dynasties that dominated competitions, while some also got their hands on individual awards.

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Here are the top seven most decorated Super Eagles players of all time.

7. Sunday Oliseh – 5 Trophies

Sunday Oliseh with his Olympic gold medal | Imago

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Oliseh is one of Nigeria’s greatest midfield generals, and he was known for his strength, passing ability, and leadership. The midfielder enjoyed success in Europe and with the Super Eagles. His most memorable moment came when he scored a stunning long-range goal against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

At club level, he lifted trophies in the Netherlands and Germany, while internationally, he helped Nigeria to glory at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations. His success as a leader and football brain earned him respect worldwide.

Major Honours: Bundesliga (1), Eredivisie (1), Dutch Cup (2), Africa Cup of Nations (1)

6. Finidi George – 9 Trophies

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Nigerian legends Finidi George and Nwankwo Kanu.

Finidi was part of the Ajax team that dominated European football in the 1990s. Blessed with great speed and crossing ability, Finidi helped Ajax win both domestic and continental titles. His biggest moment came in 1995 when he won the UEFA Champions League, beating AC Milan in the final.

He was also part of the Nigerian team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, making him successful on both fronts. Finidi’s achievements in the Netherlands and Europe made him one of Nigeria’s most celebrated wingers.

Major Honours: Eredivisie (3), Dutch Super Cup (2), UEFA Champions League (1), UEFA Super Cup (1), Intercontinental Cup (1), Africa Cup of Nations (1)

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5. Ahmed Musa – 10 Trophies + 2 Individual Awards

Ahmed Musa celebrating for the Super Eagles. || Imago

Musa remains one of the most popular names in Nigerian football history. Known for his blistering pace, Musa became a household name after his two memorable goals against Argentina at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

His club career saw him win multiple league titles in Russia with CSKA Moscow and enjoy success in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

He also played a major role in Nigeria’s 2013 AFCON triumph. Aside from his team achievements, Musa has also finished as top scorer in two major competitions.

Major Honours: Russian Premier League (3), Russian Cup (1), Russian Super Cup (2), Saudi Pro League (1), Saudi Super Cup (1), Africa Cup of Nations (1), WAFU Nations Cup (1), Nigeria Premier League Top Scorer (1), Russian Cup Top Scorer (1)

4. John Mikel Obi – 12 Trophies

Mikel Obi and Victor Moses

Mikel Obi is one of Nigeria’s greatest midfielders of all time, with a decorated career at Chelsea. Known for his calmness on the ball and tactical intelligence, Mikel won everything possible at club level, including the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

His success extended to the national team as he helped Nigeria win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. Mikel’s consistency, especially in midfield battles, made him a respected figure in European and African football throughout his career.

Major Honours: Premier League (2), FA Cup (4), League Cup (2), UEFA Champions League (1), UEFA Europa League (1), FA Community Shield (1), Africa Cup of Nations (1)

3. Obafemi Martins – 11 Trophies + 1 Individual Award

Obafemi Martins won the Copa Italia in 2006 with Inter

Martins was known for his incredible speed and explosive finishing. Although he did not win as many trophies as some others on this list, his career took him to different continents, where he lifted silverware in Italy, England, Russia, America, and China.

Martins won Serie A and Coppa Italia with Inter Milan before adding the League Cup with Birmingham and trophies in Russia and America. He capped his success with a Chinese FA Cup, where he also finished as the competition’s top scorer.

Major Honours: Serie A (1), Coppa Italia (2), Supercoppa Italiana (1), UEFA Intertoto Cup (1), EFL Cup (1), Russian Cup (1), Russian Super Cup (1), MLS Supporters’ Shield (1), U.S. Open Cup (1), Chinese FA Cup (1), Chinese FA Cup Top Scorer (1)

2. Daniel Amokachi – 13 Trophies + 2 Individual Awards

Daniel Amokachi celebrating a goal for Everton

Amokachi was a powerful striker who combined strength with technical brilliance. He enjoyed a brilliant career in Belgium, Turkey, and England.

With Club Brugge, he won multiple league and cup titles before moving to Everton, where he famously scored in the 1995 FA Cup final. Amokachi was also part of Nigeria’s historic 1996 Olympic gold-winning squad.

His success was recognised with two Belgian Ebony Shoe awards, given to the best African player in the Belgian Pro League. Amokachi remains one of Nigeria’s greatest forwards.

Major Honours: Belgian Pro League (2), Belgian Super Cup (5), Belgian Cup (1), FA Cup (1), FA Charity Shield (1), Turkish Cup (1), Turkish Super Cup (1), Africa Cup of Nations (1), Belgian Ebony Shoe (2)

1. Nwankwo Kanu – 15 Trophies + 4 Individual Awards

Kanu Nwankwo with the FA Cup trophy | Imago

Kanu is Nigeria’s most decorated footballer of all time. His career saw him win major trophies in the Netherlands, Italy, and England.

Kanu started by winning multiple Eredivisie titles and the UEFA Champions League with Ajax, then lifted the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan. His spell at Arsenal brought two Premier League titles and more domestic honours. Kanu also won Olympic gold with Nigeria in 1996.

Individually, Kanu was crowned African Footballer of the Year twice and remains one of Africa’s true football legends.