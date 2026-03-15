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Super Eagles star Osimhen sets yet another Galatasaray record after Basaksehir goal
Victor Osimhen continued his sensational form for Galatasaray as the Nigerian striker delivered another standout performance in the Süper Lig.
His latest goal helped the Istanbul giants secure a comfortable 3–0 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir while also pushing him deeper into the club’s record books.
Osimhen strikes again in dominant win
Galatasaray produced a strong second-half performance to defeat Basaksehir in Round 26 of the Süper Lig, with Osimhen playing a key role in the result. The Nigerian international scored the team’s second goal in the 66th minute, finishing a well-delivered cross from Yunus Akgün inside the penalty area.
After controlling the ball with a composed first touch, Osimhen calmly guided his effort into the top-right corner to double his side’s advantage.
The goal came shortly after the breakthrough strike from Wilfried Singo, who had opened the scoring in the 57th minute following a free-kick delivery from Noa Lang.
Osimhen’s strike took his league tally to 12 goals this season, once again underlining his importance to Galatasaray’s attacking success. The victory was sealed late in the match when substitute Renato Nhaga found the net in the 84th minute after another well-timed pass from Yunus Akgün.
Nigerian forward sets new club milestone
Beyond the goal itself, Osimhen’s performance also extended a remarkable streak that has now entered Galatasaray history. The Super Eagles striker has either scored or assisted in nine consecutive league matches, a run that highlights his consistency and influence in the team’s attacking play.
During this impressive stretch, Osimhen has scored nine goals and provided four assists, directly contributing to a large number of the club’s recent goals.
9 - Süper Lig'de oynadığı son dokuz maçta da gol katkısında bulunan Victor Osimhen (9 gol & 4 asist), Opta'nın bu veriye sahip olduğu 2014/15'ten bu yana @GalatasaraySK formasıyla en uzun seriyi yakalayan oyuncu oldu. 👑. pic.twitter.com/5d51WKVAJk— OptaCan (@OptaCan) March 14, 2026
According to Opta statistics, the streak represents the longest run of its kind by a Galatasaray player since detailed data tracking began in the 2014–2015 season.
The record-breaking run further strengthens Osimhen’s reputation as one of the most decisive players in the Turkish league. With his consistent scoring and playmaking ability, the Nigerian forward continues to be a vital figure for Galatasaray as they push forward in their Süper Lig campaign.