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Super Eagles star Igoh Ogbu donates ₦2 million to fund injured footballer's surgery

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:29 - 25 March 2026
Super Eagles star Igoh Ogbu
Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has made a significant financial contribution to help a fellow Nigerian footballer, Abraham Somtochukwu, who is facing a career-threatening knee injury.
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Somtochukwu sustained a severe injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus earlier this year, which has kept him off the pitch and significantly impacted his mobility. 

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As his condition deteriorated without medical intervention, his prospects of returning to football were diminishing.

The young player had been appealing for financial assistance on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to fund urgently needed surgery.

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Ogbu donates to help injured footballer 

The Slavia Prague centre-back donated two million naira to Somtochukwu after learning about his plight through a social media campaign. 

In his public appeal, Somtochukwu revealed that the injury had already cost him opportunities for trials abroad, as interested clubs and agents were forced to put their plans on hold. 

While he had successfully raised 1.5 million naira from family, friends, and online supporters, he remained short of the 3.5 million naira required for the operation.

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Igoh Ogbu || Imago
Igoh Ogbu || Imago

The situation changed dramatically after Ogbu was tagged in a fundraising video on Friday, March 20, 2026. 

The Super Eagles star responded swiftly, contributing two million naira to the fund and bringing Somtochukwu to the brink of his surgical goal.

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