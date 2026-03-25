Super Eagles star Igoh Ogbu donates ₦2 million to fund injured footballer's surgery

Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has made a significant financial contribution to help a fellow Nigerian footballer, Abraham Somtochukwu, who is facing a career-threatening knee injury.

Somtochukwu sustained a severe injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus earlier this year, which has kept him off the pitch and significantly impacted his mobility.

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As his condition deteriorated without medical intervention, his prospects of returning to football were diminishing.

The young player had been appealing for financial assistance on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to fund urgently needed surgery.

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Ogbu donates to help injured footballer

The Slavia Prague centre-back donated two million naira to Somtochukwu after learning about his plight through a social media campaign.

Huge gratitude to Igoh Ogbu for completing Somtochukwu’s surgery fund with ₦2M 🙏🏾🫶🏾⚽️



It all happened on Friday, 20/03/26, when he was tagged in the fundraising video and he showed up.



Surgery goal: ₦3.5M

Somtochukwu raised: ₦1.5M pic.twitter.com/DJHZkLwzXh — isemuan_ (@Isemuan_) March 24, 2026

In his public appeal, Somtochukwu revealed that the injury had already cost him opportunities for trials abroad, as interested clubs and agents were forced to put their plans on hold.

While he had successfully raised 1.5 million naira from family, friends, and online supporters, he remained short of the 3.5 million naira required for the operation.

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Igoh Ogbu || Imago

The situation changed dramatically after Ogbu was tagged in a fundraising video on Friday, March 20, 2026.