Super Eagles icon Iheanacho reveals future plans after helping Celtic to domestic double

Kelechi Iheanacho has spoken about the uncertainty surrounding his future after securing the domestic double with Celtic

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has refused to confirm whether he will remain with Celtic next season following their triumphant Scottish Cup victory.

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The Nigerian international came off the bench to score yet again as the Hoops secured a 3-1 win over Dunfermline Athletic to complete a spectacular domestic double.

Uncertainty over Iheanacho’s contract extension

After falling out of favour at Spanish side Sevilla, the former Manchester City and Leicester City striker joined Celtic on a free transfer last September. He signed an initial one-year deal, with the Scottish giants holding an option to extend his stay for the 2026–27 campaign.

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Despite missing a significant portion of the season due to a recurring hamstring injury, the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner played a vital role in Celtic’s Premiership-winning season by delivering crucial goals from the bench.

However, when explicitly pressed by reporters about his future in Glasgow, Iheanacho refused to give a definitive response, simply stating to BBC Scotland, “I don't know, we will wait and see.”

Iheanacho reflects on historic double

Despite the brewing speculation surrounding his contract status, the veteran forward expressed immense delight after helping Celtic lift another major piece of silverware.

"It feels really good to win my first Scottish Cup," Iheanacho remarked while reflecting on the grueling campaign. "It was tough to get here but we won the trophy. It's been a crazy season. It's one we can remember for all our lives but we got there in the end so we're happy."

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