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Super Eagles great Troost-Ekong tells Nigeria to be more like Morocco after World Cup heartbreak

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:12 - 22 March 2026
Troost-Ekong with his AFCON 2023 MVP award | IMAGO
Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has urged Nigeria to take notes from Morocco after missing out on the 2026 World Cup
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Nigeria’s failure to qualify for consecutive World Cups has triggered deep reflection, and former captain William Troost-Ekong believes the country must adopt a new long-term vision.

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The former Super Eagles star has now pointed to Morocco as the perfect blueprint for future success in Nigeria.

Troost-Ekong demands long-term vision for Nigeria

Speaking on BeIN Sports, Troost-Ekong did not hold back in his assessment of Nigeria’s shortcomings, despite the abundance of talent within the squad.

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“You have to think about what’s best for the country and the next generation,” he said. “There will be changes, especially after big moments like this.”

The defender acknowledged Nigeria’s strong performances at recent AFCON tournaments but insisted that talent alone is no longer enough to compete at the highest level.

“However, I think we have to have a serious look at the structure we have in place and really preparing for long-term success,” he added. “Not just rely on the talent that we have.”

According to him, the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups highlights the need for a complete rethink in planning and development.

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Morocco model hailed as the standard

Troost-Ekong singled out Morocco as the ideal example Nigeria should emulate, praising their structured approach to football development.

“If you go to Morocco and you see the facilities that they’ve built there, and how they’ve progressed every age group… a lot of those players have been together from U-17, U-19, U-20,” he explained.

He contrasted this with Nigeria’s current situation, suggesting a lack of continuity in player development.

“What we have now seen with Nigeria is maybe we miss that. We need something with longer vision and hopefully that’s something that can be implemented soon.”

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Morocco’s recent achievements, including a historic 2022 World Cup semi-final run and success at youth level, serve as a clear reminder of what structured planning can deliver, something Troost-Ekong believes Nigeria must urgently embrace.

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