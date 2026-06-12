Super Eagles defender learns return date after surgery

Nigerian defender Igoh Ogbu has undergone surgery for an injury picked up on inernational duty

Slavia Prague defender Igoh Ogbu has learned his official recovery timeline after undergoing successful surgery on a severe Achilles tendon injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old centre-back picked up the painful tear while playing for the Nigerian national team during the recent June international break.

Ogbu Undergoes Successful Operation in Prague

Following detailed medical checks that confirmed the full extent of the tear, Ogbu was admitted to the Central Military Hospital in Střešovice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slavia Prague released an official statement confirming that the surgical procedure went smoothly without any complications.

Igoh Ogbu || Imago

However, the recovery process will require patience. The Nigerian defender is now expected to spend approximately three months on the sidelines as he begins his specialised rehabilitation program, meaning he will miss the first two months of the upcoming domestic league season.

Injury Halts a Great Run of Form

The timing of the injury is a massive blow for both club and country, as Ogbu had recently become a crucial part of Eric Chelle’s national team tactical system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the end of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the former Lillestrøm defender had started five consecutive matches for the Super Eagles, forming a strong partnership at the back and helping goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo keep two consecutive clean sheets during the Unity Cup.

This latest setback adds to a very frustrating period for the young defender, whose previous season was also heavily disrupted by fitness issues that limited him to just nine league starts for the Czech champions.