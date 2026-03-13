'Something I'll never forget' – Semenyo celebrates becoming first Ghanaian to win Premier League award in 11 years

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo is flying the Ghanaian flag high in the Premier League

Antoine Semenyo has etched his name into history after winning the Premier League EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for February, marking a stunning start to life at Manchester City.

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The Ghana international’s performances not only powered City’s strong run of form but also ended an 11-year wait for a player from Ghana to claim the prestigious honour.

Dream start to life at Manchester City

Semenyo’s award-winning month came shortly after his January move from AFC Bournemouth, and the forward wasted little time making his presence felt in the Manchester City attack.

Across five league appearances in February, the dynamic attacker produced three goals and one assist, showcasing his versatility and attacking intelligence.

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His goals came in crucial matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, and Leeds United, helping City maintain their push in the Premier League. Semenyo has impressed with his ability to operate across multiple roles, featuring on both wings, as a central forward, and even in midfield when required.

Reacting to the award, the Ghanaian star described the recognition as a special milestone in his career.

“This is a brilliant moment for me. To win the Premier League Player of the Month award so soon after joining City is something I’ll never forget,” Semenyo said on the club’s official website.

“My focus now is on continuing to improve and helping City to achieve the best possible results. We have so much to play for and I am really excited about this final period of the season.”

Historic milestone for Ghana

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Semenyo’s triumph carries extra significance as he becomes only the third Ghanaian player to win the Premier League’s Player of the Month award.

The previous winners from the West African nation were Tony Yeboah, who claimed the honour twice in 1995 with Leeds United, and Andre Ayew, who won it with Swansea City in August 2015.

The Manchester City forward also ended another club streak, becoming the first City player other than Erling Haaland to claim the award since Raheem Sterling won it in December 2021. Haaland himself has lifted the accolade four times, most recently earlier this season.

Semenyo topped a competitive six-man shortlist that included Viktor Gyokeres, City teammate Nico O’Reilly, Dango Ouattara, Benjamin Sesko and Virgil van Dijk.

His victory was determined after votes from fans on the EA SPORTS website were combined with the selections of a panel of football experts, sealing a memorable moment for both player and country.

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