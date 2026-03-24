Serie A giants enter race for Man United midfielder

19-time Serie A champions Inter have reportedly trained their sights on departing Red Devils midfielder Casemiro.

Inter Milan have actively registered interest in signing veteran midfielder Casemiro, who will become a highly sought-after free agent when his lucrative £350,000-a-week contract with Manchester United expires in the summer, according to reports.

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Casemiro’s impending exit

The 34-year-old Brazilian publicly announced his imminent departure in January, confirming he would leave Old Trafford at the conclusion of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Given Inter’s financial strait, the Nerazzurri reportedly view Casemiro's free agency as a unique market opportunity to sign an ideal experienced reinforcement for their midfield.

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The prospect of moving to Italy is reportedly very appealing to Casemiro, who has recently consulted his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modrić about the tactical demands of Italian football, according to reports.

Modrić himself joined Inter’s rivals AC Milan on a free transfer last summer and has since thrived in the Italian top flight despite his advanced age.

As Casemiro enters the final months of his United career, Inter Milan will face stiff competition for his signature from wealthy clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer (MLS) who are also plotting summer approaches.

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Manchester United option

Despite his confirmed exit, Casemiro has been in sensational form this season, registering seven goals and two assists in 30 appearances, including six crucial headers.

Following his opening goal in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa, the Stretford End passionately chanted, "One more year, Casemiro," with teammates like Bruno Fernandes publicly echoing the desire for him to stay.

However, Manchester United's hierarchy, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has firmly ruled out any dramatic U-turn; they will not offer a contract extension, especially as ridding themselves of his salary was part of a broader cost-cutting strategy to reduce the club's mammoth wage bill.

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