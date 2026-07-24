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Serie A footballer allegedly tests positive for cocaine weeks after World Cup appearance

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:28 - 24 July 2026
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The Australian World Cup star was allegedly stopped after breaking the speed limit
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Sassuolo winger Cristian Volpato is reportedly under investigation in Australia after allegedly testing positive for cocaine during a traffic stop in Sydney.

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The 22-year-old Australia international was pulled over after allegedly exceeding the speed limit while spending his summer break back home.

Volpato stopped for alleged speeding offence

According to reports, Volpato was driving his BMW Coupe at 109 km/h, almost 50 km/h above the posted speed limit, when police stopped him in the early hours of Friday morning.

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Officers reportedly carried out a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine. Authorities have since collected a secondary sample for laboratory analysis, with investigations continuing while the results are verified.

At this stage, Volpato has not been charged with any criminal offence. However, reports claim his international driver's licence has been suspended for six months, preventing him from driving in New South Wales pending the outcome of the case.

Australia international awaits further investigation

The incident comes after Volpato's international career took a new direction earlier this year.

Born and raised in Australia to Italian parents, the winger represented Italy at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 levels before switching his international allegiance back to Australia ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The alleged positive drug test now threatens to overshadow his preparations for the new Serie A season with Sassuolo. Local authorities have confirmed that inquiries remain ongoing and that further action will depend on the analysis of the second sample.

Until those results are returned, the Australian has not been formally accused of any criminal wrongdoing, with the case remaining under investigation.

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