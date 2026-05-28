Senegal defeat Morocco again to advance to AFCON U17 final

Senegal got revenge for their AFCON 2025 battles with Morocco after a high-stakes encounter

Senegal’s U17 national team secured a dramatic victory over Morocco on Thursday night, advancing to the final of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after an exhausting penalty shootout.

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The high-stakes semifinal clash was held at the Stade Moulay El Hassan in Rabat as the Teranga Cubs booked a meeting with Tanzania.

Late drama amidst high tensions

The encounter was played under an incredibly tense atmosphere, fuelled by ongoing friction between the two nations after CAF recently overturned Senegal's 2025 U17 AFCON final victory and handed the title to Morocco.

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On the pitch, Senegal drew first blood in the 23rd minute when Wagner found the back of the net. The Teranga Cubs looked to be cruising to the final and thought they had doubled their advantage before the break, but the goal was chalked off following a VAR review in the 38th minute.

Morocco found it difficult to break down Senegal's compact defensive structure, but their persistence paid off deep into stoppage time when the hosts were awarded a penalty.

El Aoud's initial spot-kick was saved, but the Moroccan midfielder reacted fastest to smash home the rebound, sending the home crowd into raptures and forcing the game into penalties at 1-1.

Exhausting shootout sees Senegal victorious

The subsequent penalty shootout turned into a nerve-shredding, twist-filled battle of wits between the two shot-stoppers.

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Morocco goalkeeper Rayan Yaakoubi handed his side an early advantage by saving Senegal's opening penalty. However, Senegal's goalkeeper responded immediately by stopping Morocco's second attempt, later pulling off another crucial save.

Yaakoubi kept Moroccan hopes alive by denying Senegal's fourth kicker, extending the drama all the way to the tenth round of penalties. With the pressure at its absolute peak, Moroccan player Ellaky saw his vital spot-kick saved, sealing a dramatic shootout victory for Senegal.