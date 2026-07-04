Saudi Giants Al Ahli part ways with Algeria’s Mahrez days after World Cup heartbreak

Riyad Mahrez has exited Saudi giants Al Ahli after also announcing his retirement from international football

Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al-Ahli announced on Saturday that Algeria international Riyad Mahrez has officially left the club after a trophy-laden three seasons in Jeddah.

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The blockbuster departure comes just days after the winger suffered a heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Al-Ahli Bid Farewell to Asian Champion

The Saudi giants took to social media platform X to confirm the split and express their gratitude to the 35-year-old playmaker, who has been a central figure in their recent continental dominance.

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Mahrez departs the club with an impressive stat line, having racked up 122 appearances across all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 46 assists.

His crowning achievement in the Middle East includes guiding Al-Ahli to historic, back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles. In an emotional send-off, the club posted:

"Thank you, Riyad Mahrez. Three unforgettable years... You will remain forever in the memory of Al Ahli supporters."

Legend Calls Time on Illustrious International Career

The club announcement followed an emotional statement from Mahrez earlier on Saturday, where he officially confirmed his retirement from international football after 12 glorious years.

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The Algerian Football Federation quickly paid tribute to their outgoing captain, describing the former Manchester City and Leicester City star as a "natural leader" who leaves behind an indelible, lasting legacy.

Mahrez steps away as Algeria’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, having won 119 caps, netting 40 goals, and registering 45 assists.

He famously helped the Desert Foxes reach the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time in history in 2014, captained them to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title, and led them to the second round of this summer's 2026 World Cup before bowing out.