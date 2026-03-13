Real Madrid vs Elche preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Fresh from humbling Manchester City in the Champions League, Real Madrid will aim to move within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona when they welcome struggling Elche to the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

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Real Madrid vs Elche betting tips

Over 1.5 goals

Real Madrid to win

Real Madrid vs Elche preview

It's a couple of days removed from Real Madrid's epic performance against Manchester City in the UCL, but focus shifts to the league, where they welcome 17th-placed Elche to the Bernabeu.

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Alvaro Arbeloa's side beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the league last time out, and they are currently second in the table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, demonstrating the importance of securing all three points in Saturday's contest at Bernabeu.

STANDINGS | Here's how the #LALIGAEASPORTS table looks after Matchday 27. pic.twitter.com/tv4PLDRHbc — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) March 9, 2026

Real Madrid have lost twice at home in the league this season. Hence, they will certainly be wary of the threat that Elche could provide this weekend. Elche managed to hold Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at Bernabeu in January 2022, while the reverse game between the two sides earlier this season also finished 2-2.

Eder Sarabia's side have a record of five wins, 11 draws and 11 defeats from their 27 league matches this season, which has left them down in 17th spot on the table on 26 points, only one point ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will still meet later in the season, so Los Blancos needs to keep stacking the wins to put pressure on Barca.

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Real Madrid vs Elche head-to-head

Real Madrid have only lost six of their previous 54 matches against Elche in all competitions, and they have never been beaten by Los Franjiverdes at Bernabeu.

All six of Elche's previous wins over Real Madrid have come at home, with their last success against the capital giants coming in March 1978.

Real Madrid vs Elche team forms

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Real Madrid La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟩🟥🟥🟩

Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟩🟥🟩🟩

Elche La Liga form: 🟥🟥🟧🟥🟧🟥

Real Madrid vs Elche team news

Ferland Mendy was forced off at the interval of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Man City last time out, and the Frenchman is therefore a major doubt for this match. Alvaro Carreras (calf) and David Alaba (calf) also all remain doubts.

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Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knee) and Franco Mastantuono (suspended) will also remain missing on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham x David Alaba watching from the stands against Manchester City | Image credits: Imago

As for Elche, on-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort is still on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, while Pedro Bigas and John Donald are both doubts.

Alvaro Rodriguez represented Real Madrid between 2020 and 2025, and there is expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for the 21-year-old at Bernabeu. Andre Silva is also in line to keep his spot in an attacking area, while David Affengruber, who is believed to be on the radar of a number of major clubs, will feature at the back.

Real Madrid vs Elche possible starting lineup

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Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Guler; Vinicius, Brahim

Elche: Dituro; Chust, Affengruber, Petrot; Josan, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Neto; A Silva, Rodriguez

Real Madrid vs Elche prediction

Elche will certainly be the fresher of the two teams, with Real Madrid involved in a full-throttle Champions League game against Man City on Wednesday. However, Los Blancos should be able to get the job done on home soil to put a very important three points on the board.

Correct score prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Elche

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